Open Menu

Miami Beach votes to reopen pools in resi buildings, but needs the county to sign off

Pools have been closed in Miami-Dade since March 30

TRD MIAMI /
May.May 22, 2020 05:30 PM
By Katherine Kallergis
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Miami Beach Votes To Reopen Pools (Credit: iStock)

Miami Beach Votes To Reopen Pools (Credit: iStock)

The city of Miami Beach voted to urge Miami-Dade County to allow pools in multifamily and condo buildings to reopen.

The resolution wouldn’t force pools to reopen, but give property managers and condo associations the option to do so. The city can’t act alone, though. Miami-Dade County will ultimately decide when pools can reopen.

The city’s resolution, put forth by Miami Beach Commissioner Mark Samuelian, calls for social distancing requirements and applicable CDC guidelines on health and safety. Any building that would reopen its pool deck would have to maintain a plan to ensure it complies with occupancy limits and other requirements.

Property management companies and condo associations have been planning for the reopening, in some cases removing pool furniture or spacing it out to comply with social distancing requirements. Some residents have been frustrated that common amenities such as pools and gyms have been shut down. It’s still unclear when gyms will be able to reopen in Miami-Dade.

Shortly after the city also voted to allow for hotels and beaches to reopen on June 1, during Friday’s commission meeting, the county announced it would target June 1 as the reopening date in coastal municipalities countywide.

Hotels in Miami-Dade, with the exception of essential lodgers, were ordered to close March 23. Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez ordered pools and gyms to close on March 30.

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
amenitiescoronavirusmiami beachpools

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
(Credit: iStock)

Home sales dropped big time in South Florida in April

Home sales dropped big time in South Florida in April
Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber and City Manager Jimmy Morales (Credit: Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images, and Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

Miami-Dade targets June 1 opening date for hotels, beaches following Miami Beach vote

Miami-Dade targets June 1 opening date for hotels, beaches following Miami Beach vote
(Credit: iStock)

Luxury condo prices drop in downtown Miami amid lockdown

Luxury condo prices drop in downtown Miami amid lockdown
Anabella Smith, Louis Archambault, Scott Goldstein

“There’s a lot of concern about going back to an office”: how companies are returning to work in South Florida

“There’s a lot of concern about going back to an office”: how companies are returning to work in South Florida
Florida Keys

Florida Keys to reopen to visitors June 1

Florida Keys to reopen to visitors June 1
Map of priciest condo sales and Surf Club Four Seasons (Credit: Google Maps)

Condo sales volume plunges in Miami-Dade County

Condo sales volume plunges in Miami-Dade County
Downtown Doral with Ana-Marie Codina Barlick

Reservations only: Salons, restaurants adapt to new normal in South Florida

Reservations only: Salons, restaurants adapt to new normal in South Florida
2138 Bay Avenue, Miami Beach (Credit: Google Maps)

Toronto financier pays $14M for Sunset Islands home

Toronto financier pays $14M for Sunset Islands home
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.