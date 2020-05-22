Miami Beach votes to reopen pools in resi buildings, but needs the county to sign off

The city of Miami Beach voted to urge Miami-Dade County to allow pools in multifamily and condo buildings to reopen.

The resolution wouldn’t force pools to reopen, but give property managers and condo associations the option to do so. The city can’t act alone, though. Miami-Dade County will ultimately decide when pools can reopen.

The city’s resolution, put forth by Miami Beach Commissioner Mark Samuelian, calls for social distancing requirements and applicable CDC guidelines on health and safety. Any building that would reopen its pool deck would have to maintain a plan to ensure it complies with occupancy limits and other requirements.

Property management companies and condo associations have been planning for the reopening, in some cases removing pool furniture or spacing it out to comply with social distancing requirements. Some residents have been frustrated that common amenities such as pools and gyms have been shut down. It’s still unclear when gyms will be able to reopen in Miami-Dade.

Shortly after the city also voted to allow for hotels and beaches to reopen on June 1, during Friday’s commission meeting, the county announced it would target June 1 as the reopening date in coastal municipalities countywide.

Hotels in Miami-Dade, with the exception of essential lodgers, were ordered to close March 23. Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez ordered pools and gyms to close on March 30.