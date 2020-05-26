Open Menu

Healthcare entrepreneur sells Palm Beach home for $8M

The home is next to the lot where Bon Jovi is building an oceanfront home

May.May 26, 2020 08:45 AM
By Keith Larsen
110 Atlantic Avenue, Scott Schuster (Credit: Google Maps)

Healthcare and real estate entrepreneur Scott Schuster sold a home in Palm Beach for $8 million.

Schuster and his wife, Heidi, sold the 4,105-square-foot home at 110 Atlantic Avenue for $1,948 per square foot, records show. Andrea Salvi, an attorney acting as trustee of the Twin Hearts Palm Beach Realty Trust, purchased the home.

The non-waterfront property is next to an oceanfront lot where the musician Bon Jovi is building a new home, according to the Palm Beach Daily News. It is near North Ocean Boulevard.

Built in 1982, the house has four bedrooms and four-and-a-half bathrooms. It features a library and a poolside cabana along with a pool and spa, according to Realtor.com.

The seller was represented by Christian Angle and the buyer was represented by Dana Koch of the Corcoran Group, according to Realtor.com.

The house last sold for $4 million, records show.

Schuster is the president of Wingate Healthcare, a provider of nursing and supportive care to seniors in residential homes in Massachusetts and New York State.

Coronavirus does not seem to be slowing down sales in the ultra wealthy town of Palm Beach. Earlier this month, luxury homebuilder Mark Pulte sold a lakefront estate at 446 North Lake Way for $33.2 million, and the trust of the late business mogul Morton Mandel sold his Palm Beach estate at 1063 North Ocean Boulevard for $25.4 million.

