Lakefront Palm Beach home sells for $15M

A lakefront Palm Beach home that could be torn down and redeveloped sold for $15 million.

The trust of Dr. Andreas Brandt, an emergency medicine specialist, sold the 3,833-square-foot home at 756 Hi Mount Road for $3,913 per square foot, records show. Hi Mount LLC, which is managed by Rucci Law Group of Darien, Connecticut, bought the property.

Brandt’s late wife was Odette Nicole LaBrune Humphreys Brandt, who was born in France and moved to Palm Beach with her late husband Putnam Humphreys in 1972.

The four-bedroom, three-bathroom home was built in 1951 on a 0.6-acre lot and is one house away from the Palm Beach Country Club.

In early 2018, Carlyle Group managing director Marcel van Poecke and his wife, Irina Liner, paid $22.3 million for a nearby waterfront mansion at 726 Hi Mount Road.

Palm Beach’s high-end luxury market has not slowed down during the coronavirus pandemic. About a month ago, luxury homebuilder Mark Pulte sold a lakefront estate at 446 North Lake Way for $33.2 million. The trust of the late business mogul Morton Mandel also sold his Palm Beach estate at 1063 North Ocean Boulevard last month for $25.4 million.