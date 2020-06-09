Open Menu

Condo sales volume surges in first week of June

Top 10 sales ranged from $1.25M to $13.5M

TRD MIAMI /
Jun.June 09, 2020 11:30 AM
By Katherine Kallergis
Condo sales volume surged in Miami-Dade in the first week of June as non-essential businesses reopened, reversing the trend of prior weeks.

A total of 55 condos sold for $45 million last week. That’s compared to 56 units that sold for $17 million the previous week. Condos last week sold for an average price of about $817,000 or $425 per square foot.

The top sale was at Palazzo Del Sol on Fisher Island. Unit 7084 sold to Philadelphia pesticide executive Pierre Brondeau and his wife Melissa for $13.5 million, or $2,849 per square foot. Dora Puig brokered both sides of the deal. The unit was listed for 86 days.

The second most expensive sale was the $2.5 million trade of unit 803 at Majorca Towers in North Miami. It was on the market for 178 days. The listing agent was Carmen Geraldine Schafer and the buyer’s agent was Placido Rodriguez. The unit sold for $2,167 per square foot.

Here’s a breakdown of the top 10 sales from May 31 to June 6. Click on the map for more information:

Most expensive
Palazzo Del Sol #7084 | 86 days on market | $13.5M | $2,849 psf | Listing agent: Dora Puig | Buyer’s agent: Dora Puig

Least expensive
The New French Village #702 | 22 days on market | $1.25M | $595 psf | Listing agent: Miguel Salvat | Buyer’s agent: Rex Wilkinson

Most days on market
Grand Bay Residences #605 | 412 days on market | $2.5M | $748 psf | Listing agent: Brigitte Nachtigall

Fewest days on market
Village of Campo Sano #1 | 5 days on market | $1.7M | $636 psf | Listing agent: Lynley Ciorobea | Buyer’s agent: Belinda Sime

Tags
coronavirusluxury real estatePalazzo del Sol

