More Miami condos sold last week, but dollar volume fell

After a surge in condo sales dollar volume two weeks ago that coincided with South Florida’s reopening, sales volume fell again last week in Miami-Dade County. The number of closings, meanwhile, increased.

A total of 65 condos sold for $35 million last week. That’s compared to 55 units that sold for $45 million the previous week. Condos last week sold for an average price of about $541,000 or $326 per square foot.

The top sale was the $10 million trade of a four-bedroom, 4,102-square-foot unit at Palazzo Della Luna on Fisher Island. After 225 days on the market, unit 6811 sold for more than $2,400 per square foot. Dora Puig brokered both sides of the deal.

The second most expensive sale was at Two Park Grove. Unit 10A sold for $3 million, or $928 per square foot, after 70 days on the market. Jo-Ann Forster was the listing agent, and Selen Arditi brought the buyer.

Here’s a breakdown of the top 10 sales from June 7 to June 13. Click on the map for more information:

Most expensive

Palazzo Della Luna #6811 | 225 days on market | $10M | $2,438 psf | Listing agent: Dora Puig | Buyer’s agent: Dora Puig

Least expensive

Brickell 10 #504 | 17 days on market | $715K | $437 psf | Listing agent: Fernando Paiz | Buyer’s agent: Carolina Mesias

Most days on market

Tropicana #PH6 | 464 days on market | $950K | $700 psf | Listing agent: Alexandra Peters | Buyer’s agent: Dora Puig

Fewest days on market

