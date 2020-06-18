Baby monitor maker sells Billionaires Row home for $14M

Canadian businessman Maurice Pinsonnault sold a waterfront Palm Beach home for $14 million, just months after selling a condo in North Palm Beach.

Pinsonnault of Montreal, Quebec, sold his Billionaires Row home at 1632 South Ocean Boulevard to a land trust managed by John J. Raymond Jr. The 5,100-square-foot house sold for $2,745 per square foot.

Pinsonnault’s company, AngelCare Inc., manufactures and distributes products for babies and toddlers such as baby monitors, according to its website. In April, Pinsonnault sold a condo at 11370 Turtle Beach Road for $7.4 million to the former chairman of Stanley Black & Decker and the CEO of a major steel company.

Ashley Oneil of Brown Harris Stevens of Palm Beach represented the seller in the South Ocean Boulevard deal. Arnie Braman of Illustrated Properties represented the buyer, according to Realtor.com.

The four-bedroom, six-bathroom house was originally built in 1955 and features a pool and a pool house. The property last sold for $8.75 million in 2016, records show.

Several pricey sales have closed in Palm Beach recently, despite the pandemic.

Last month, Taubman Centers Chairman and CEO Robert S. Taubman sold a oceanfront estate at 1820 South Ocean Boulevard for nearly $47 million.

A few weeks earlier, luxury homebuilder Mark Pulte sold a Palm Beach estate at 446 North Lake Way for $33.2 million and a company tied to the Estée Lauder family acquired a mansion at 1063 North Ocean Boulevard for $25.4 million.