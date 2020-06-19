Open Menu

Mark Pulte sells waterfront Palm Beach lot for $23M

Pulte sold a neighboring property in February for $33M

TRD MIAMI /
Jun.June 19, 2020 02:36 PM
By Keith Larsen
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Mark Pulte and 445 North Lake Way Palm Beach (Credit: Google Maps)

Mark Pulte and 445 North Lake Way Palm Beach (Credit: Google Maps)

Luxury homebuilder Mark Pulte sold a lakefront lot in Palm Beach for $23 million, just a few weeks after selling a neighboring property.

Pulte sold the 0.8-acre lot at 445 North Lake Way to PB Coastal LLC, property records show. The buyer is a Delaware corporation managed by law firm Kochman and Ziska PLLC.

Pulte bought the property from Bill McDermott, a software company executive, and his wife Julie for $16.9 million in November. The couple received approval last summer from the town of Palm Beach to build a custom home on the site, according to the Palm Beach Daily News.

Pulte, founder, president and CEO of Mark Timothy Inc., and his investors have built and sold a number of luxury spec homes in Palm Beach, Manalapan, Ocean Ridge and Boca Raton.

In February, Pulte sold a lakefront estate at 446 North Lake Way that he recently completed for $33.2 million. That property also sold to a company managed by Kochman & Ziska.

The Kennedy family’s former Palm Beach compound, where President John F. Kennedy worked on his 1961 inaugural address, recently sold for $70 million.

Palm Beach experienced a record year in 2019, with two deals closing for more than $100 million each.

Hedge funder Ken Griffin has amassed the largest portfolio of residential land on the island, paying about $350 million over the years.

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
Mark PultePalm Beach

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
John F. Kennedy and 1095 North Ocean Boulevard (Credit: Bachrach/Getty Images and Google Maps)

Kennedy family’s former “Winter White House” sells for $70M

Kennedy family’s former “Winter White House” sells for $70M
1632 South Ocean Boulevard, Maurice Pinsonnault (Credit: Google Maps)

Baby monitor maker sells Billionaires Row home for $14M

Baby monitor maker sells Billionaires Row home for $14M
172 South Ocean Boulevard, Palm Beach with Gary Pohrer (Credit: Google Maps)

Palm Beach oceanfront estate lists for $50M

Palm Beach oceanfront estate lists for $50M
233 Tangier Avenue, 225 Tangier Avenue and Paul Levy of JLL Partners (Google Maps)

JLL Partners founder buys two vacant lots in Palm Beach for $11M

JLL Partners founder buys two vacant lots in Palm Beach for $11M
101 Nightingale Trail in Palm Beach (Google Maps)

Hedge funder sells waterfront Palm Beach home for $12M

Hedge funder sells waterfront Palm Beach home for $12M
756 Hi Mount Road (Credit: Google Maps)

Lakefront Palm Beach home sells for $15M

Lakefront Palm Beach home sells for $15M
270 Queens Lane and Audrey McNiff (Credit: Google Maps)

Ex-Goldman Sachs partner buys Palm Beach home

Ex-Goldman Sachs partner buys Palm Beach home
Cody Crowell, Via Flagler at the Breakers

Frisbie exec snags condo at Via Flagler at the Breakers in Palm Beach

Frisbie exec snags condo at Via Flagler at the Breakers in Palm Beach
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.