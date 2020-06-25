Open Menu

Chicago investor pays $11M for units at One Thousand Museum

The buyer is tied to a holding company with trucking, energy and engineering businesses

TRD MIAMI /
Jun.June 25, 2020 12:40 PM
By Keith Larsen
One Thousand Museum

An entity tied to a Chicago area investment group purchased two next-door units at Zaha Hadid’s One Thousand Museum for $11 million.

ATZ Museum LLC bought units 5301 and 5302 at the luxury condo development at 1000 Biscayne Boulevard from the development group. ATZ Museum LLC is tied to Andrew Taitz of Highland Park, Illinois, who owns the GVW Group, a holding company with trucking, energy and engineering businesses.

The units have a combined 11,544 square feet, with five bedrooms, six bathrooms and one half-bath, according to a spokesperson.

Karen Elmir, who was with Cervera Real Estate at the time of the sale, represented the buyer.

Developers Louis Birdman, Gilberto Bomeny, Gregg Covin, Kevin Venger and Todd Michael Glaser completed the 62-story, 84-unit One Thousand Museum last year. The building features a rooftop helipad, a wellness center with a gym and yoga facilities, relaxation pods and spa rooms; a sky lounge, bank vault, multimedia theater, off-site beach club and juice bar. It was the first and last residential building designed by starchitect Zaha Hadid in the western hemisphere.

Harvey Daniels of One Sotheby’s International Realty is One Thousand Museum’s sales director.

The co-owner of Miami’s major league soccer team, David Beckham, and his wife Victoria paid about $19.8 million for a full-floor unit at the building in March. Other buyers at the property include Newell Brands CEO Ravichandra Saligram, Italian investor Francesco Rovati, and thoracic surgeon Dr. Moses Degraft-Johnson.

Tags
downtown miamiOne Thousand Museumzaha hadid

