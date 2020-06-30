Eastdil founder Ben Lambert sells Fisher Island condo at a loss

Eastdil Secured founder and chairman Benjamin Lambert sold his Fisher Island condo at a loss.

Lambert and his wife, Linda, sold their three-bedroom, 3,592-square-foot condo at Oceanside in Fisher Island for $4.85 million, property records show. Joe Dimartini, CEO of Zelis Payments, and his wife Nicole purchased unit 7664 at 7600 Fisher Island Drive.

Eastdil is one of the most active investment sales brokerages in New York City. Last year, Eastdil finalized a management-led buyout financed by Singapore sovereign wealth fund Temasek and U.S.-based Guggenheim Investments. That left Wells Fargo, which had acquired Eastdil in 1999, with a minority stake in the firm.

Lambert and his wife bought their Fisher Island condo for $5.4 million in 2014, $550,000 more than what they sold it for.

The unit hit the market in February for $7.15 million, before it was lowered in April at the height of the pandemic, to $5.45 million.

It features a wraparound terrace with more than 1,800 square feet. The unit also comes with two parking spaces, one golf cart space, and a large storage unit, according to the listing.

Oliver Lloyd and Cyril Matz of Douglas Elliman were the listing agents. Jill Eber of The Jills Zeder team at Coldwell Banker represented the buyer.

The buyer, Dimartini, was previously founder and chairman of RedCard Systems, a healthcare payments and communications firm that merged with Zelis, a health care and financial technology company.

Fisher Island is consistently ranked as America’s wealthiest ZIP code and can only be reached by ferry, boat or helicopter.