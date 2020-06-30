Open Menu

Eastdil founder Ben Lambert sells Fisher Island condo at a loss

The Lamberts sold the corner unit — golf cart space included — for $550K less than what they paid 6 years ago

TRD MIAMI /
Jun.June 30, 2020 04:00 PM
By Katherine Kallergis
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Joe Dimartini, Jill Eber, Cyril Matz, Oliver Lloyd, and Ben Lambert, with the Oceanside unit

Joe Dimartini, Jill Eber, Cyril Matz, Oliver Lloyd, and Ben Lambert, with the Oceanside unit 

Eastdil Secured founder and chairman Benjamin Lambert sold his Fisher Island condo at a loss.

Lambert and his wife, Linda, sold their three-bedroom, 3,592-square-foot condo at Oceanside in Fisher Island for $4.85 million, property records show. Joe Dimartini, CEO of Zelis Payments, and his wife Nicole purchased unit 7664 at 7600 Fisher Island Drive.

Eastdil is one of the most active investment sales brokerages in New York City. Last year, Eastdil finalized a management-led buyout financed by Singapore sovereign wealth fund Temasek and U.S.-based Guggenheim Investments. That left Wells Fargo, which had acquired Eastdil in 1999, with a minority stake in the firm.

Lambert and his wife bought their Fisher Island condo for $5.4 million in 2014, $550,000 more than what they sold it for.

The unit hit the market in February for $7.15 million, before it was lowered in April at the height of the pandemic, to $5.45 million.

It features a wraparound terrace with more than 1,800 square feet. The unit also comes with two parking spaces, one golf cart space, and a large storage unit, according to the listing.

Oliver Lloyd and Cyril Matz of Douglas Elliman were the listing agents. Jill Eber of The Jills Zeder team at Coldwell Banker represented the buyer.

The buyer, Dimartini, was previously founder and chairman of RedCard Systems, a healthcare payments and communications firm that merged with Zelis, a health care and financial technology company.

Fisher Island is consistently ranked as America’s wealthiest ZIP code and can only be reached by ferry, boat or helicopter.

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
Fisher Island

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
Map of priciest condo sales and Oceanside Fisher Island (Credit: Google Maps and Redfin)

Miami condo sales flatten at the end of June

Miami condo sales flatten at the end of June
Scott Sandelin, Ben Potts, Michelle Bernstein, Felix Bendersky and Aaron Butler (Beaker & Gray, Twitter, F&B, Linkedin)

Restaurants, bars in a “scary situation” as restrictions ramp up

Restaurants, bars in a “scary situation” as restrictions ramp up
Commissioner Ricky Arriola and an aerial of Sunset Harbour in Miami Beach (Compass)

Miami Beach moves toward banning chain restaurants and stores in Sunset Harbour

Miami Beach moves toward banning chain restaurants and stores in Sunset Harbour
Foyer Wynwood and Jonathon Yormak

East End Capital scores approval for co-living project in Wynwood

East End Capital scores approval for co-living project in Wynwood
630 South Mashta Drive (Credit: Google Maps)

Management consultant buys Keys Biscayne waterfront lot

Management consultant buys Keys Biscayne waterfront lot
Florida governor Ron DeSantis (Credit: Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

DeSantis again extends foreclosure and eviction ban

DeSantis again extends foreclosure and eviction ban
Diane Von Furstenberg, Brookfield Properties Bruce Flatt, and the DVF store in the Shops at Merrick Park (Getty, Google Maps)

Brookfield seeks to evict Diane Von Furstenberg at Merrick Park

Brookfield seeks to evict Diane Von Furstenberg at Merrick Park
Major key: DJ Khaled sells waterfront Aventura home for 40% discount

Major key: DJ Khaled sells waterfront Aventura home for 40% discount

Major key: DJ Khaled sells waterfront Aventura home for 40% discount
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.