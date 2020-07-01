Open Menu

Management consultant buys Keys Biscayne waterfront lot

The lot sold for $566 psf

TRD MIAMI /
Jul.July 01, 2020 12:30 PM
By Keith Larsen
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
630 South Mashta Drive (Credit: Google Maps)

630 South Mashta Drive (Credit: Google Maps)

A management consultant bought a waterfront lot on Key Biscayne for $8.5 million.

Elias Esber of Key Biscayne bought the 15,000-square-foot vacant lot at 630 South Mashta Drive for $566 per square foot, records show. Oceana Key Biscayne Corp., led by Morella Rincon, sold the lot.

The property was listed for $9.5 million in November. The listing agent was Jessica Juliao of Cervera Real Estate.

It last sold for $7.1 million in January 2019, records show.

Esber founded the consulting firm Key Ridgewood in 2006. Prior to that, he was Mercantil Commercebank’s executive vice president in charge of its U.S. and international businesses. Esber was previously a partner with McKinsey & Company.

Mashta Drive has seen some of Key Biscayne’s priciest sales. In 2015, the former estate of one of Key Biscayne’s founding family members, at 775 South Mashta Drive, sold for $47 million. In January, an angel investor paid $5.25 million for a waterfront residential lot at 571 North Mashta Drive, $1.45 million less than the property traded for seven years earlier.

Last month, former Burger King and DHL Airways CEO John Dasburg and his wife Mary Lou sold their waterfront home at 730 Harbor Drive in Key Biscayne to Nestor Cano, chief operating officer of Sprint. The home sold for $8.2 million.

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
key biscayne

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
John Dasburg, Nestor Cano, Pablo Alfaro with 730 Harbor Drive (Credit: Liaison/Getty Images, Sprint, and Google Ma[s)

Former Burger King CEO sells waterfront Key Biscayne home to Sprint exec

Former Burger King CEO sells waterfront Key Biscayne home to Sprint exec
Brigitte Nachtigall of Great Properties International, 15 Harbor Point in Key Biscayne (Credit: Google Maps)

Wife of late Boston investment manager sells Key Biscayne home for $9M

Wife of late Boston investment manager sells Key Biscayne home for $9M
750 South Mashta Drive (Credit: Google Maps)

Waterfront Key Biscayne home sells for discount

Waterfront Key Biscayne home sells for discount
The city of Miami Beach issued a stay-at-home order (Credit: iStock)

Miami Beach becomes first South Florida city to order residents to stay at home

Miami Beach becomes first South Florida city to order residents to stay at home
571 North Mashta Drive

Angel investor scoops up waterfront lot in Key Biscayne

Angel investor scoops up waterfront lot in Key Biscayne
Jose Valls and Ocean Tower II unit 208 (Credit: Realtor and Redfin)

Nissan North America’s head honcho buys Key Biscayne condo

Nissan North America’s head honcho buys Key Biscayne condo
Listing broker Manny Chamizo and 12 Crandon Boulevard (Credit: Google Maps)

A rarity in Key Biscayne: commercial land hits the market for $21M

A rarity in Key Biscayne: commercial land hits the market for $21M
220 Island Drive

Miami spec home developers buy waterfront Key Biscayne house

Miami spec home developers buy waterfront Key Biscayne house
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.