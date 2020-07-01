Management consultant buys Keys Biscayne waterfront lot

A management consultant bought a waterfront lot on Key Biscayne for $8.5 million.

Elias Esber of Key Biscayne bought the 15,000-square-foot vacant lot at 630 South Mashta Drive for $566 per square foot, records show. Oceana Key Biscayne Corp., led by Morella Rincon, sold the lot.

The property was listed for $9.5 million in November. The listing agent was Jessica Juliao of Cervera Real Estate.

It last sold for $7.1 million in January 2019, records show.

Esber founded the consulting firm Key Ridgewood in 2006. Prior to that, he was Mercantil Commercebank’s executive vice president in charge of its U.S. and international businesses. Esber was previously a partner with McKinsey & Company.

Mashta Drive has seen some of Key Biscayne’s priciest sales. In 2015, the former estate of one of Key Biscayne’s founding family members, at 775 South Mashta Drive, sold for $47 million. In January, an angel investor paid $5.25 million for a waterfront residential lot at 571 North Mashta Drive, $1.45 million less than the property traded for seven years earlier.

Last month, former Burger King and DHL Airways CEO John Dasburg and his wife Mary Lou sold their waterfront home at 730 Harbor Drive in Key Biscayne to Nestor Cano, chief operating officer of Sprint. The home sold for $8.2 million.