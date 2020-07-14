Private jet charter founder pays $6M for Palm Beach home

A former partner at Kostelanetz & Fink, LLP sold his Palm Beach home to the founder of a private jet charter company, as luxury homes continue to sell like hotcakes in the ritzy town.

Robin A. Remick and Brian C. Wille sold the five-bedroom, 4,484-square-foot house at 315 Tangier Avenue to Guy Endzweig and Caroline Berley Endzweig, property records show. It sold for $6.2 million, or $1,384 per square foot.

Wille led New York-based Kostelanetz & Fink’s civil litigation practice when he was a partner, and he currently divides his time between New York and Florida, according to his bio. Remick is also a lawyer.

Guy Endzweig founded V2 Jets, a New York-based private jet charter business, in 2015. From 2009 to 2014, he was a partner at G-2 Trading, formerly known as the Royal Bank of Canada’s trading group.

The Palm Beach home hit the market in 2018 for $7.5 million, and was most recently asking $6.9 million. Dana Koch of the Corcoran Group represented the sellers, and Simon Isaacs of Simon Isaacs Real Estate represented the buyers, according to Realtor.com.

Wille and Remick paid $4.76 million for the house, which has been restored, in December 2009, property records show. The home was built in 1939 on a third of an acre of land.

Palm Beach luxury sales have exploded in recent months.

Just last week, Martin Brand, the co-head of U.S. acquisitions for Blackstone’s private equity group, paid $10 million for a house on Palm Beach’s Everglades Island.

Since the pandemic began, two Palm Beach estates have sold for more than $70 million.

In June, Robb E. Turner, a private equity investor turned maple syrup magnate, and his wife and business partner, Lydia Turner, sold their lakefront estate at 8 South Lake Trail for $71.85 million. And the Kennedy family’s former Palm Beach compound at 1095 North Ocean Boulevard also sold last month, to a trust for $70 million.