Open Menu

Private jet charter founder pays $6M for Palm Beach home

Non-waterfront home sold for $1,400 psf

TRD MIAMI /
Jul.July 14, 2020 11:30 AM
By Katherine Kallergis
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Brian C. Wille, Caroline Endzweig and Guy Endzweig, with 315 Tangier Ave (Credit: Google Maps and MAX RAPP/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

Brian C. Wille, Caroline Endzweig and Guy Endzweig, with 315 Tangier Ave (Credit: Google Maps and MAX RAPP/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

A former partner at Kostelanetz & Fink, LLP sold his Palm Beach home to the founder of a private jet charter company, as luxury homes continue to sell like hotcakes in the ritzy town.

Robin A. Remick and Brian C. Wille sold the five-bedroom, 4,484-square-foot house at 315 Tangier Avenue to Guy Endzweig and Caroline Berley Endzweig, property records show. It sold for $6.2 million, or $1,384 per square foot.

Wille led New York-based Kostelanetz & Fink’s civil litigation practice when he was a partner, and he currently divides his time between New York and Florida, according to his bio. Remick is also a lawyer.

Guy Endzweig founded V2 Jets, a New York-based private jet charter business, in 2015. From 2009 to 2014, he was a partner at G-2 Trading, formerly known as the Royal Bank of Canada’s trading group.

The Palm Beach home hit the market in 2018 for $7.5 million, and was most recently asking $6.9 million. Dana Koch of the Corcoran Group represented the sellers, and Simon Isaacs of Simon Isaacs Real Estate represented the buyers, according to Realtor.com.

Wille and Remick paid $4.76 million for the house, which has been restored, in December 2009, property records show. The home was built in 1939 on a third of an acre of land.

Palm Beach luxury sales have exploded in recent months.

Just last week, Martin Brand, the co-head of U.S. acquisitions for Blackstone’s private equity group, paid $10 million for a house on Palm Beach’s Everglades Island.

Since the pandemic began, two Palm Beach estates have sold for more than $70 million.

In June, Robb E. Turner, a private equity investor turned maple syrup magnate, and his wife and business partner, Lydia Turner, sold their lakefront estate at 8 South Lake Trail for $71.85 million. And the Kennedy family’s former Palm Beach compound at 1095 North Ocean Boulevard also sold last month, to a trust for $70 million.

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
Palm Beach

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
Lisa Perry, 3 Via Los Incas (Credit: Noam Galai/Getty Images, and Nicklas Sargent for Douglas Elliman)

Lisa Perry and former Barneys majority owner Richard Perry sell Palm Beach home

Lisa Perry and former Barneys majority owner Richard Perry sell Palm Beach home
Blackstone's Martin Brand and 568 Island Drive (Realtor)

Blackstone exec snags waterfront Palm Beach home for $10M

Blackstone exec snags waterfront Palm Beach home for $10M
rank McKinney, 3492 South Ocean Boulevard (Credit: Google Maps)

Frank McKinney sells South Palm Beach spec home with jellyfish tank

Frank McKinney sells South Palm Beach spec home with jellyfish tank
From left: Sonja Stevens, Suzanne Frisbie, and Dana Koch

Life in Palm Beach after lockdown: Demand for luxury homes sparks “pandemonium”

Life in Palm Beach after lockdown: Demand for luxury homes sparks “pandemonium”
Related Urban CEO Kenneth Himmel and 251 Jungle Road (Corcoran)

Related Urban CEO snags Palm Beach home for $11M

Related Urban CEO snags Palm Beach home for $11M
Franklyn P. deMarco Jr. and 251 Dunbar Road (Sotheby's) 

Ta-boo owner sells new Palm Beach home for $12M

Ta-boo owner sells new Palm Beach home for $12M
111 Atlantic Avenue with Scott Robins, Jonathan Fryd, Todd Glaser and Philip Levine (Glaser by Mary Beth Koeth)

Todd Glaser, partners sell Palm Beach spec home for $11M

Todd Glaser, partners sell Palm Beach spec home for $11M
Kenneth Himmel, 102 Flagler Drive (Credit: Google Maps)

Related Urban CEO sells Palm Beach estate for $18M

Related Urban CEO sells Palm Beach estate for $18M
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.