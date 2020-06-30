Open Menu

Sweet: Maple syrup magnate sells lakefront Palm Beach estate for $72M

Developer Edward Falcone and his ex-wife Faye Falcone previously owned the lakefront property

TRD MIAMI /
Jun.June 30, 2020 11:30 AM
By Katherine Kallergis
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Lynda and Robb Turner with 8 South Lake Trail (Credit: Brent N. Clarke/Getty Images and Google Maps)

Lydia and Robb Turner with 8 South Lake Trail (Credit: Brent N. Clarke/Getty Images and Google Maps)

A private equity investor turned maple syrup magnate sold his lakefront Palm Beach estate for $71.85 million, marking the highest priced sale this year in the ritzy town.

Robb E. Turner and his wife, Lydia Turner, sold the waterfront property at 8 South Lake Trail to SL Trail LLC, a Florida company managed by attorney L. Benton Alexander Jr., records show.

The couple had owned the home since they acquired it in 2017 for $27 million and embarked on renovations. Developer Edward Falcone and his ex-wife Faye Falcone had sold the property to the Turners.

Robb Turner is founder and chairman of the Madave Group, a holding company with interests in energy fund management and energy financial services, according to its website. He was previously a senior partner and co-founder of power and energy private equity firm ArcLight Capital Partners.

In addition to his private equity work, Robb Turner and his wife also built Crown Maple, one of the largest, if not the largest, maple syrup production facility in North America in Dutchess County, New York, according to the New York Times.

The five-bedroom, six-and-a-half bathroom mansion has 9,318 square feet. The Turners completed interior and exterior renovations, including adding a new dock, pool, additional buildings and landscaping, records show. It sits on about 2 acres of land and was originally built in 1937.

The Palm Beach ultra luxury market has been on fire in recent weeks.

Earlier in June, the Kennedy family’s former Palm Beach compound, where President John F. Kennedy worked on his 1961 inaugural address, sold for $70 million.

Developer Todd Michael Glaser also paid $17 million for the non-waterfront Palm Beach estate at 127 Dunbar Road, with plans to restore it and live there with his family.

And luxury homebuilder Mark Pulte sold the lakefront lot at 445 North Lake Way for $23 million.

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
Palm Beach

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
Kim and Todd Glaser with 127 Dunbar Road

Todd Glaser buys Palm Beach estate for $17M

Todd Glaser buys Palm Beach estate for $17M
Mark Pulte and 445 North Lake Way Palm Beach

Mark Pulte sells waterfront Palm Beach lot for $23M

Mark Pulte sells waterfront Palm Beach lot for $23M
John F. Kennedy and 1095 North Ocean Boulevard (Credit: Bachrach/Getty Images and Google Maps)

Kennedy family’s former “Winter White House” sells for $70M

Kennedy family’s former “Winter White House” sells for $70M
1632 South Ocean Boulevard, Maurice Pinsonnault (Credit: Google Maps)

Baby monitor maker sells Billionaires Row home for $14M

Baby monitor maker sells Billionaires Row home for $14M
172 South Ocean Boulevard, Palm Beach with Gary Pohrer (Credit: Google Maps)

Palm Beach oceanfront estate lists for $50M

Palm Beach oceanfront estate lists for $50M
233 Tangier Avenue, 225 Tangier Avenue and Paul Levy of JLL Partners (Google Maps)

JLL Partners founder buys two vacant lots in Palm Beach for $11M

JLL Partners founder buys two vacant lots in Palm Beach for $11M
101 Nightingale Trail in Palm Beach (Google Maps)

Hedge funder sells waterfront Palm Beach home for $12M

Hedge funder sells waterfront Palm Beach home for $12M
756 Hi Mount Road (Credit: Google Maps)

Lakefront Palm Beach home sells for $15M

Lakefront Palm Beach home sells for $15M
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.