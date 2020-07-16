Top-selling Douglas Elliman agent Chad Carroll joins Compass along with his team

Top-selling Douglas Elliman agent Chad Carroll left the brokerage after more than a decade to join Compass, bringing along his team, The Real Deal has learned.

Carroll, a former “Million Dollar Listing Miami” star, placed his license with Compass as of Thursday, according to Florida’s Department of Business and Professional Regulation. He joined Elliman in January 2009, more than 11 years ago.

Carroll starred in the Bravo show for its only season in 2014.

Carroll and Compass did not respond to requests for comment. A spokesperson for Elliman said the brokerage wished Carroll well in his future endeavors.

Carroll’s The Carroll Group was Elliman’s top-selling team for years. Last year, Devin Kay, an Elliman agent, left his team.

Carroll’s team, which includes himself, Matt Dugow, Camila Canepa, Brett Eaglstein, Eli Faitelson, Lisandra Martinez and Mariana Trentini, all joined Compass, state records show.

Dugow, who was vice president of The Carroll Group, declined to comment.

Carroll and his team are active in both Miami-Dade and Broward. Carroll recently represented the buyer of a $5.2 million unit at Regalia in Sunny Isles Beach, and the seller of an oceanfront home in Fort Lauderdale that traded for $8.8 million.