Billionaire waste management mogul sells Bal Harbour mansion for $23M

It was last listed for $27.5M

TRD MIAMI /
Jul.July 21, 2020 12:30 PM
By Katherine Kallergis
252 Bal Bay Drive and Patrick Dovigi (Credit: Wikipedia)

252 Bal Bay Drive and Patrick Dovigi (Credit: Wikipedia)

UPDATED, July 21, 3:45 p.m.: Billionaire Patrick Dovigi, a retired hockey player turned waste management mogul, sold his waterfront Bal Harbour mansion for $23.25 million.

Dovigi, founder, president and CEO of Green For Life Environmental, a Canadian waste management company, sold the eight-bedroom, 11,783-square-foot home at 252 Bal Bay Drive to 252 MKP LLC. The buyer’s entity is managed by Richard Kilstock, a partner at Arkadia Property Group.

Kilstock, an investor and developer, is the son-in-law heir of late British billionaire Marc Rich, who was known for being indicted on federal charges of tax evasion and making oil deals with Iran during the hostage crisis. Rich was controversially pardoned by President Bill Clinton on his last day in office.

Oren Alexander of Douglas Elliman represented the buyer and seller. Alexander, who brokered previous sales of the Bal Harbour property, declined to comment on the buyer’s and seller’s identities. His father, Shlomy Alexander, built the mansion in 2016. It was designed by Chad Oppenheim.

The three-story home sits on a half-acre lot and features a 2,000-square-foot master suite, a rooftop deck with a Jacuzzi and bar, and an infinity edge glass pool, according to the listing.

Dovigi played minor league hockey in Canada in the late 1990s, and was drafted into the National Hockey League in Canada as a goalie for the Edmonton Oilers. He founded GFL Environmental in 2007.

Records show Dovigi acquired ownership of the Bal Bay Drive mansion through a conversion of the company that owned the property. He took over management of the entity in 2019. It was last listed for $27.5 million. At one point, the house was listed for $36 million, according to the property’s website.

Earlier this month, real estate developer and investor Harry Benitah and his wife sold a waterfront lot at 84 Bal Bay Drive for $6.4 million.

A year ago, a French buyer paid $24 million for a newly built mansion at 224 Bal Bay Drive, marking a record for single-family home sales in Bal Harbour.

