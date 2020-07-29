Open Menu

Cumberland Farms scion buys waterfront Boca Raton home

New spec home sold for $1,333 psf

TRD MIAMI /
Jul.July 29, 2020 03:30 PM
By Katherine Kallergis
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
310 East Alexander Palm Road (Realtor.com)

310 East Alexander Palm Road (Realtor.com)

A descendant of the founder of Cumberland Farms paid $11 million for a newly built waterfront spec home in Boca Raton.

Byron G. Haseotes Jr., grandson of Vasilios S. Haseotes, who co-founded the chain of convenience stores and gas stations, paid $11.12 million through a land trust for the six-bedroom, 8,342-square-foot house at 310 East Alexander Palm Road. The sellers are Leslie O’Hare and Janet O’Hare, according to property records.

The house sold for $1,333 per square foot. A Haseotes family trust provided the buyer with an $8 million mortgage, records show.

Cumberland Farms has locations throughout New England, New York and Florida. The company sold its stake in Gulf Oil L.P. in the early 2000s.

The O’Hares paid $3.4 million for the 0.34-acre lot in February 2019, and began building the new spec mansion on the Boca Raton property, which overlooks the Gulf Stream waterway.

It was listed in November for $13.5 million. David Roberts with Royal Palm Properties was the listing agent, and Jonathan Postma of Coldwell Banker represented the buyer, according to Realtor.com.

In February, spec home developer Todd Michael Glaser and his partners sold a newly built luxury spec home in Palm Beach to Alexandra Murphy, a granddaughter of Vasilios Haseotes.

Earlier this month, retired tennis superstar Chris Evert sold her Boca Raton compound at 8563 Horseshoe Lane for nearly $4 million.

Write to Katherine Kallergis at [email protected]

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
boca raton

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
Stephen Siegel of Fairstead, 21000 Ruth and Baron Coleman Boulevard in Boca Raton (Credit: Google Maps)

Jewish Federation sells Boca Raton senior living facility for $34M

Jewish Federation sells Boca Raton senior living facility for $34M
5001 Egret Point Circle, Jeff Levitetz (Credit: Google Maps)

That’s a lot of lettuce: Grocery distributor lists Boca Raton mansion for $23M

That’s a lot of lettuce: Grocery distributor lists Boca Raton mansion for $23M
Carmen N. D'Angelo, Jr., Kevin Kreutzfeld and 4111-4121 Ibis Point Circle

Wife of rock salt magnate buys waterfront Boca Raton lots for $7M

Wife of rock salt magnate buys waterfront Boca Raton lots for $7M
Michael Dell and Boca Raton Resort & Club

Michael Dell’s MSD Partners plans major changes to Boca Raton Resort & Club

Michael Dell’s MSD Partners plans major changes to Boca Raton Resort & Club
311 East Key Palm Road, Mark S. Cosby (Credit: Google Maps)

Former CEO of Michaels sells Boca Raton mansion for $10M

Former CEO of Michaels sells Boca Raton mansion for $10M
John Pulichino and Joy Tong, 3621 Princeton Place (Credit: Google Maps)

Luggage designer sells waterfront Boca Raton mansion for $6M

Luggage designer sells waterfront Boca Raton mansion for $6M
Investments Limited’s James Batmasian and clockwise from top left: 22797-22749 State Road 7, Boca Raton; 601 Fairway Drive, Deerfield Beach; 23123 South State Road 7, Boca Raton; 22973-23071 South State Road 7, Boca Raton (Credit: Google Maps)

Investments Limited scores $67M loan for 13 SoFla properties

Investments Limited scores $67M loan for 13 SoFla properties
Richard Paul Richman, founder and chairman of the Richman Group and 9260 Boca Vue Drive in Boca Raton (Credit: Google Maps)

Richman scores $57M loan to build apartments on Boca Raton golf course

Richman scores $57M loan to build apartments on Boca Raton golf course
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.