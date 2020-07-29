Cumberland Farms scion buys waterfront Boca Raton home

A descendant of the founder of Cumberland Farms paid $11 million for a newly built waterfront spec home in Boca Raton.

Byron G. Haseotes Jr., grandson of Vasilios S. Haseotes, who co-founded the chain of convenience stores and gas stations, paid $11.12 million through a land trust for the six-bedroom, 8,342-square-foot house at 310 East Alexander Palm Road. The sellers are Leslie O’Hare and Janet O’Hare, according to property records.

The house sold for $1,333 per square foot. A Haseotes family trust provided the buyer with an $8 million mortgage, records show.

Cumberland Farms has locations throughout New England, New York and Florida. The company sold its stake in Gulf Oil L.P. in the early 2000s.

The O’Hares paid $3.4 million for the 0.34-acre lot in February 2019, and began building the new spec mansion on the Boca Raton property, which overlooks the Gulf Stream waterway.

It was listed in November for $13.5 million. David Roberts with Royal Palm Properties was the listing agent, and Jonathan Postma of Coldwell Banker represented the buyer, according to Realtor.com.

In February, spec home developer Todd Michael Glaser and his partners sold a newly built luxury spec home in Palm Beach to Alexandra Murphy, a granddaughter of Vasilios Haseotes.

Earlier this month, retired tennis superstar Chris Evert sold her Boca Raton compound at 8563 Horseshoe Lane for nearly $4 million.

