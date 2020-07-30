Open Menu

DeSantis extends residential foreclosure and eviction ban another month

Foreclosure ban applies to “final action” at conclusion of foreclosure proceedings

TRD MIAMI /
Jul.July 30, 2020 11:30 AM
By Katherine Kallergis
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Ron DeSantis (Getty)

Ron DeSantis (Getty)

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis extended the state’s moratorium on evictions and foreclosures to Sept. 1, two days before the order was set to expire.

DeSantis made an amendment to the original order, which has created confusion among the courts, lawyers, landlords and tenants, and borrowers and homeowners, experts say. The executive order, signed in early April, only allows residential tenants and borrowers to stay in their homes if they were unable to pay rent or mortgages due to the Covid-19 emergency. It did not and does not provide financial relief.

All payments are due when the borrower or tenant is “no longer adversely affected” by coronavirus, according to the updated order.

The moratorium refers to “final action at the conclusion of a mortgage foreclosure proceeding” by a single-family borrower – in this case a term that likely applies to owners of individual condos, houses and townhouses.

After multiple extensions of the governor’s emergency order, and a surge in coronavirus cases in Florida, industry players had expected another extension, sources said. As of Wednesday, Florida had 451,423 positive Covid-19 cases and 6,333 confirmed deaths. Mass layoffs have also continued since March, when the pandemic began to take a toll on the economy.

Many expect there to be a deluge of evictions and foreclosures once the freeze is lifted.

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
coronavirusevictionsforeclosuresRon DeSantis

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
(iStock)

SoFla construction starts plummet 54% in June

SoFla construction starts plummet 54% in June
Faena Hotel Miami Beach and Eau Palm Beach (Faena, Eau Palm Beach)

Faena Hotel, Eau Palm Beach Resort among latest to lay off hundreds

Faena Hotel, Eau Palm Beach Resort among latest to lay off hundreds
CEO Sean Daly (iStock)

Miami-based title startup Expetitle completes seed fundraising

Miami-based title startup Expetitle completes seed fundraising
Map of priciest condo sales and Oceana Bal Harbour (Google Maps)

Oceana Bal Harbour sale tops Miami condo sales last week

Oceana Bal Harbour sale tops Miami condo sales last week
Birdman with the home (Credit: Gabriel Olsen/Getty Images)

Investor buys rapper Birdman’s Miami Beach home out of receivership

Investor buys rapper Birdman’s Miami Beach home out of receivership
1744 South Ocean Boulevard (Credit: Google Maps and iStock)

Oceanfront Palm Beach estate trades for $51M

Oceanfront Palm Beach estate trades for $51M
Dr. Walter Okoroanyanwu, Angelo Bianco and Jim Carr 

Doctor’s orders: developers increasingly tap medical experts, amenities

Doctor’s orders: developers increasingly tap medical experts, amenities
Map of priciest condo sales and Oceana Bal Harbour (Google Maps)

Miami condo sales steady as Covid cases surge

Miami condo sales steady as Covid cases surge
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.