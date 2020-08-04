Open Menu

Arrivederci: Le Sirenuse at The Surf Club shutters permanently due to coronavirus

The Positano, Italy-based restaurant opened its first foreign outpost at the Surf Club three years ago

Aug.August 04, 2020 12:30 PM
By Katherine Kallergis
Antonio Sersale and Nadim Ashi, with Le Sirenuse at the Surf Club (Credit: Google Maps and Jacopo Raule/Getty Images)

Le Sirenuse Restaurant & Champagne Bar at The Surf Club has closed its doors for good, joining a growing list of restaurants that will not reopen due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Italian restaurant and bar made the announcement on Facebook, stating that Le Sirenuse and Fort Partners “made the mutual decision” that the restaurant would not resume operations, citing the impact of the pandemic. Fort Partners, led by Nadim Ashi, developed the oceanfront Four Seasons Hotel and Residences at The Surf Club.

Le Sirenuse marked the first foreign outpost for the Positano, Italy-based restaurant at Hotel Le Sirenuse, owned by Antonio Sersale. The Miami restaurant, at 9011 Collins Avenue in Surfside, offered a similar menu, seating, plates and glassware as the original Le Sirenuse when it opened in March 2017.

Le Sirenuse said it will be working “to resume its presence in North America and continue the great culinary traditions of Naples and the Amalfi Coast.”

The luxury hotel and condo development also has the Surf Club Restaurant by Chef Thomas Keller, which is still open and offering outdoor dining, according to its website.

A number of restaurants have decided not to reopen as a result of coronavirus, including chef Cindy Hutson’s Ortanique on the Mile in Coral Gables. Restaurant owners have found it increasingly difficult to survive after indoor dining was shut down again last month by Miami-Dade County.

Some restaurateurs decided to temporarily close after the latest round of restrictions was put in place in early July.

Write to Katherine Kallergis at [email protected]

