Proceed to checkout: Former Amazon exec pays $5M for Boca Raton mansion

It sold for 19% off its original listing price from February 2019

TRD MIAMI /
Aug.August 05, 2020 12:30 PM
By Wade Tyler Millward
Prentis Wilson and 1880 Sabal Palm Circle (Realtor)

A former Amazon executive who created its business-to-business sales program bought a mansion at the Royal Palm Yacht & Country Club in Boca Raton.

Prentis Wilson Jr. and his wife, Miriam Park, paid $5.15 million for the 8,190-square-foot, six-bedroom home at 1880 Sabal Palm Circle, records show. That’s a 19 percent discount off the original listing price of $6.39 million in February 2019, according to online listings. The price was cut three times, most recently in January to $5.65 million. It sat on the market for more than 500 days.

Jussara Alves de Oliveira Moritz and Roberto Eduardo Moritz sold the home. They had paid $4.6 million for the house in 2010, records show.

Built in 2008, the home has seven baths, two half-baths, a three-car garage and a golf cart. It also features a wood-paneled club room with a full bar, home theater and pool.

Michele A. Floyd with Re/Max Advantage Plus represented the seller, according to the listing. Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Florida 1st, based in Fort Lauderdale, represented the buyer.

Wilson left Amazon and became president of online wholesaler Boxed in July 2019, marking the company’s first president, according to a press release at the time. Founded in 2013, Boxed offers warehouse club products — including household staples, health and beauty supplies, office pantry items and groceries — shipped to customers with no membership fees, according to its website.

Before joining Boxed, Wilson was vice president and general manager of Amazon Business, which he grew to more than $10 billion in annual sales in less than four years. He also led Cisco’s global sourcing and procurement operations and held various roles for 12 years at Honeywell International, according to the release.

The Royal Palm Yacht & Country Club in Boca Raton was founded in 1959 with boundaries of the Boca Hotel and Club, the Intracoastal Waterway, the Hillsboro River and Federal Highway, according to the club’s website.

The community has seen high-priced real estate deals amid the global pandemic. In April, a former general counsel at Office Depot sold a home on Sabal Palm Drive for $5.7 million.

In May, the former CEO of the craft store Michaels and his wife sold their waterfront estate in the Royal Palm Yacht & Country Club for $10 million, marking one of the priciest residential sales in Boca Raton in the past year.

Also, in April 2019, the head of a medical investment firm and his wife sold a 8,570-square-foot house at 271 West Coconut Palm Road in the Royal Palm Yacht & Country Club for $11 million.

