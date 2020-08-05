Open Menu

Scion of Kenan family sells Palm Beach mansion for $8M

Buyer John D. Olson paid 33% less than the original asking price from October

TRD MIAMI /
Aug.August 05, 2020 04:30 PM
By Wade Tyler Millward
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
350 Indian Road and (inset) Frank H. Kenan (Realtor, Kenan Institute)

350 Indian Road and (inset) Frank H. Kenan (Realtor, Kenan Institute)

A scion of the Kenan family, which has prominent ties to Florida real estate and North Carolina academics and culture, sold her mansion in Palm Beach.

Holt Kenan Hemingway and her husband, Gregg Hemingway, sold the mansion at 350 Indian Road for $7.525 million, records show.

The buyer, John D. Olson, paid a 33 percent discount off the original listing price in October of $9.975 million.

Stephen Hall of Compass Florida represented the seller. Suzanne Frisbie of Premier Estate Properties represented the buyer, according to the listing.

The 7,220-square-foot, two-story house is designed around a courtyard with a pool, spa and fireplace. The house features a three-car garage, elevator and separate guest house.

Built in 2006, the home has six bedrooms, six baths and two half-baths. The Hemingways had paid $7.905 million for the house in 2016, records show.

Gregg Hemingway is a real estate agent. Holt Kenan Hemingway’s step-grandfather, Frank Hawkins Kenan, ran oil and oil services companies and served for many years as chairman and CEO of The Flagler System Companies of Florida.

The Kenan name is associated with various universities in North Carolina, adorning UNC’s Kenan-Flagler Business School, its 265-seat Elizabeth Price Kenan Theatre and Duke University’s Frank Hawkins Kenan Plastic Surgery Research Laboratories.

The Kenan family also owns The Breakers in Palm Beach.

Luxury homes in Palm Beach continue to sell at record levels during the global pandemic. This week, an investor in energy services and his wife, a former Enron executive, paid $6.5 million for a house in Palm Beach.

And Esure insurance founder and chairman Peter J. Wood sold a Palm Beach home for $9.65 million to Edwin Lin, who heads Citadel’s global fixed income practice.

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
Palm Beach

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
113 Clarke Avenue, Peter J. Wood, Edwin Lin (Realtor.com)

Citadel hedge fund exec buys Palm Beach home for $10M

Citadel hedge fund exec buys Palm Beach home for $10M
Schuyler Tilney and 222 Ridgeview Drive (Linkedin, Sotheby's)

Got the power: Energy investor and former Enron exec pay $7M for Palm Beach house

Got the power: Energy investor and former Enron exec pay $7M for Palm Beach house
1744 South Ocean Boulevard (Credit: Google Maps and iStock)

Oceanfront Palm Beach estate trades for $51M

Oceanfront Palm Beach estate trades for $51M
Rendering of 259 Pendleton Ave. with Jonathan Fryd, Todd Glaser and Scott Robins (Glaser by Mary Beth Koeth)

Todd Glaser, partners buy Palm Beach lot to build spec home

Todd Glaser, partners buy Palm Beach lot to build spec home
920 North Lake Way, Jeffrey Marcus of Marcus Cable, and Patrick Ryan of Press Ganey (Credit: Google Maps)

Cable mogul buys waterfront Palm Beach home for $16M

Cable mogul buys waterfront Palm Beach home for $16M
Bon Jovi and 1075 North Ocean Boulevard (Getty, Realtor)

Bon Jovi pays $43M for oceanfront Palm Beach estate

Bon Jovi pays $43M for oceanfront Palm Beach estate
Jon Bon Jovi and 230 North Ocean Boulevard (Credit: RE/MAX and Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

Jon Bon Jovi sells oceanfront Palm Beach house

Jon Bon Jovi sells oceanfront Palm Beach house
Michael Balmuth, Heather Bretzlaff, Dana Koch, 154 Atlantic Avenue (Credit: Google Maps)

Ross Stores’ chairman snags home in Palm Beach for $7M

Ross Stores’ chairman snags home in Palm Beach for $7M
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.