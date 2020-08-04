Got the power: Energy investor and former Enron exec pay $7M for Palm Beach house

An investor in energy services and his wife, a former Enron executive, bought a house in Palm Beach.

Schuyler and Elizabeth Tilney paid $6.5 million for the nearly 4,000-square-foot home at 222 Ridgeview Drive, according to records. It was an off-market sale.

The four-bedroom, five-and-a-half bath house was built in 2007. The home has a master suite on the first floor, gourmet kitchen, full home generator and water filtration system, with beach and bike trail access, according to a previous listing.

The sellers, Edwin and Danielle Conway, paid $3.78 million for the house in 2017, records show.

In July, the Tilneys sold a 19,600-square-foot lot in Palm Beach for $6.25 million to spec home builder Todd MIchael Glaser and his partners.

Schuyler Tilney is chairman of oilfield services banking for Houston-based Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co., which provides strategic and financial advice to investors, management teams, boards of directors, governments and other professionals in the global energy industry, according to the company’s website.

Tilney made headlines in the early 2000s as a managing director at Merrill Lynch. He was the lead investment banker in dealings with Enron Corp., a Houston-based energy, commodities and services company that ceased operations after scandals involving corporate corruption and accounting fraud.

Tilney memorably invoked his Fifth Amendment right to refuse to testify during a 2002 Senate committee meeting on Merrill Lynch and Enron.

Elizabeth Tilney was a senior Enron executive. She worked at Enron until January 2002 on the company’s crisis management strategy and is credited with introducing the company’s crooked “E” logo. She worked in account management for ad agency Ogilvy during the 1980s.

High-end Palm Beach houses continue to sell despite the global pandemic. In July alone, the ritzy town saw rock star Jon Bon Jovi close on an oceanfront mansion for $43 million.

In addition, cable TV mogul Jeffrey Marcus paid $16 million for a waterfront home, and an ocean-to-lake mansion traded for $51.4 million.