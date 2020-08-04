Open Menu

Got the power: Energy investor and former Enron exec pay $7M for Palm Beach house

The sellers, Edwin and Danielle Conway, had paid $3.8M for the house in 2017

TRD MIAMI /
Aug.August 04, 2020 05:30 PM
By Wade Tyler Millward
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Schuyler Tilney and 222 Ridgeview Drive (Linkedin, Sotheby's)

Schuyler Tilney and 222 Ridgeview Drive (Linkedin, Sotheby’s)

An investor in energy services and his wife, a former Enron executive, bought a house in Palm Beach.

Schuyler and Elizabeth Tilney paid $6.5 million for the nearly 4,000-square-foot home at 222 Ridgeview Drive, according to records. It was an off-market sale.

The four-bedroom, five-and-a-half bath house was built in 2007. The home has a master suite on the first floor, gourmet kitchen, full home generator and water filtration system, with beach and bike trail access, according to a previous listing.

The sellers, Edwin and Danielle Conway, paid $3.78 million for the house in 2017, records show.

In July, the Tilneys sold a 19,600-square-foot lot in Palm Beach for $6.25 million to spec home builder Todd MIchael Glaser and his partners.

Schuyler Tilney is chairman of oilfield services banking for Houston-based Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co., which provides strategic and financial advice to investors, management teams, boards of directors, governments and other professionals in the global energy industry, according to the company’s website.

Tilney made headlines in the early 2000s as a managing director at Merrill Lynch. He was the lead investment banker in dealings with Enron Corp., a Houston-based energy, commodities and services company that ceased operations after scandals involving corporate corruption and accounting fraud.

Tilney memorably invoked his Fifth Amendment right to refuse to testify during a 2002 Senate committee meeting on Merrill Lynch and Enron.

Elizabeth Tilney was a senior Enron executive. She worked at Enron until January 2002 on the company’s crisis management strategy and is credited with introducing the company’s crooked “E” logo. She worked in account management for ad agency Ogilvy during the 1980s.

High-end Palm Beach houses continue to sell despite the global pandemic. In July alone, the ritzy town saw rock star Jon Bon Jovi close on an oceanfront mansion for $43 million.

In addition, cable TV mogul Jeffrey Marcus paid $16 million for a waterfront home, and an ocean-to-lake mansion traded for $51.4 million.

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
Palm Beach

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
350 Indian Road and (inset) Frank H. Kenan (Realtor, Kenan Institute)

Scion of Kenan family sells Palm Beach mansion for $8M

Scion of Kenan family sells Palm Beach mansion for $8M
113 Clarke Avenue, Peter J. Wood, Edwin Lin (Realtor.com)

Citadel hedge fund exec buys Palm Beach home for $10M

Citadel hedge fund exec buys Palm Beach home for $10M
1744 South Ocean Boulevard (Credit: Google Maps and iStock)

Oceanfront Palm Beach estate trades for $51M

Oceanfront Palm Beach estate trades for $51M
Rendering of 259 Pendleton Ave. with Jonathan Fryd, Todd Glaser and Scott Robins (Glaser by Mary Beth Koeth)

Todd Glaser, partners buy Palm Beach lot to build spec home

Todd Glaser, partners buy Palm Beach lot to build spec home
920 North Lake Way, Jeffrey Marcus of Marcus Cable, and Patrick Ryan of Press Ganey (Credit: Google Maps)

Cable mogul buys waterfront Palm Beach home for $16M

Cable mogul buys waterfront Palm Beach home for $16M
Bon Jovi and 1075 North Ocean Boulevard (Getty, Realtor)

Bon Jovi pays $43M for oceanfront Palm Beach estate

Bon Jovi pays $43M for oceanfront Palm Beach estate
Jon Bon Jovi and 230 North Ocean Boulevard (Credit: RE/MAX and Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

Jon Bon Jovi sells oceanfront Palm Beach house

Jon Bon Jovi sells oceanfront Palm Beach house
Michael Balmuth, Heather Bretzlaff, Dana Koch, 154 Atlantic Avenue (Credit: Google Maps)

Ross Stores’ chairman snags home in Palm Beach for $7M

Ross Stores’ chairman snags home in Palm Beach for $7M
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.