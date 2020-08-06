Open Menu

A house to die for: Life insurance CFO buys Lighthouse Point mansion

The 17K sf mansion on 1.6 acres is across the Intracoastal Waterway from Hillsboro Mile

TRD MIAMI /
Aug.August 06, 2020 03:30 PM
By Wade Tyler Millward
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
3100 NE 46th St., Lighthouse Point (Realtor)

3100 NE 46th St., Lighthouse Point (Realtor)

UPDATED, Aug. 6, 5:30 p.m.: The CFO of one of the largest health and life insurance agencies in the country bought a Lighthouse Point mansion from a hospitality executive tied to controversial resorts owner Daniel Lambert.

Lighthouse Point Newport Property, managed by Insurance Care Direct CFO Edward Carriero, paid $6.4 million for the mansion at 3100 Northeast 46th Street, records show.

The 16,693-square-foot mansion sits on 1.63 acres across the Intracoastal Waterway from Hillsboro Mile. Built in 1989, the home has eight bedrooms, a Jacuzzi and pool, according to the listing. It also sports 465 feet of deep water frontage, a volleyball court, a basketball and tennis court, a pavilion with a summer kitchen, a pool house studio and indoor and outdoor exercise rooms. The property includes a detached one-bedroom guest apartment and a six-car garage.

The house was originally listed for $13 million in 2016, and had been on and off the market since then, most recently asking $7.5 million in January, according to Realtor.com.

Cori O’Brien of Global Luxury Realty represented the seller. Senada Adzem of Douglas Elliman represented the buyer, according to the listing.

The sellers, James H. and Teresa M. Verrillo, paid $3.6 million for the home in 1999. It was the most expensive home sale in Lighthouse Point at the time, according to the Sun Sentinel.

Insurance Care Direct, founded in 2001 and based in Deerfield Beach, has 70-plus enrollment centers, 500-plus agents and is active in 37 states, according to its website. The insurance is politically connected, with an advisory board that includes former governors of Oklahoma and Nebraska, the former CFO for the state of Florida, the former chairman of Florida’s Republican Party, and Barry Goldwater Jr., a former U.S. congressman and son of the 1964 presidential candidate of the same name.

Verrillo is associated with David Lambert, who owns resorts in South Florida and Orlando and co-founded American Top Team, a mixed-martial arts team.

Verrillo and Lambert have become familiar to state and federal regulators over the years. In 1999, Verrillo, Lambert and Verrillo’s father settled an U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission insider trading case for almost $300,000. The case involved the securities of Vacation Break U.S.A., a former Ft. Lauderdale company in the time-share business. In the 2000s, Verrillo and Lambert were part of a $1.5 million settlement. They were sued by 17 states and the District of Columbia, which accused the men of running scams where travelers were allegedly promised free trips but instead were charged exorbitant hidden fees, according to reports from the time. Last year, the men were named in a class action lawsuit alleging millions of robocalls placed from a call center in India to offer consumers free cruises.

Lambert’s ex-wife put her waterfront Fort Lauderdale estate for sale in 2016, asking $13.8 million.

A Hillsboro Mile home across the water from Verrillo’s former mansion sold in July for $18 million.

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
lighthouse point

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
577 Ocean Boulevard and Ralph Arias (Sotheby’s)

Golden Beach mansion of late developer and entrepreneur lists for $24M

Golden Beach mansion of late developer and entrepreneur lists for $24M
Westfield Broward mall, CEO Christophe Cuvillier

Westfield Broward mall’s $95M CMBS loan heads to special servicing

Westfield Broward mall’s $95M CMBS loan heads to special servicing
J. Eddy Martinez, Roland Ortiz, and Daniel de la Vega

One Sotheby’s acquires Worldwide Properties

One Sotheby’s acquires Worldwide Properties
South Florida Resi Contracts Up in July (Credit: iStock)

South Florida resi contracts continued to rise in July

South Florida resi contracts continued to rise in July
34 Star Island Drive with Albert Justo, Stacy Robins and Mirce Curkoski (Redfin)

Former Star Island residents return, buy $12M waterfront home

Former Star Island residents return, buy $12M waterfront home
WeWork Lincoln Road with Sandeep Mathrani (Google Maps, WeWork)

WeWork’s Lincoln Road landlord seeks $20M in unpaid rent

WeWork’s Lincoln Road landlord seeks $20M in unpaid rent
350 Indian Road and (inset) Frank H. Kenan (Realtor, Kenan Institute)

Scion of Kenan family sells Palm Beach mansion for $8M

Scion of Kenan family sells Palm Beach mansion for $8M
Nitin Motwani, Sankesh Abbhi and 1016 Northeast Second Avenue (Google Maps)

Miami Worldcenter developer sells site to Abbhi Capital for $24M

Miami Worldcenter developer sells site to Abbhi Capital for $24M
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.