Open Menu

One Sotheby’s acquires Worldwide Properties

30-agent firm bringing $80M in listings, $26M in pending sales

TRD MIAMI /
Aug.August 06, 2020 12:30 PM
By Katherine Kallergis
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
J. Eddy Martinez, Roland Ortiz, and Daniel de la Vega

J. Eddy Martinez, Roland Ortiz, and Daniel de la Vega

One Sotheby’s International Realty acquired Worldwide Properties, a South Beach brokerage led by partners J. Eddy Martinez and Roland Ortiz.

Worldwide Properties’ 30 agents will now operate under the team name Worldwide Group. The South-of-Fifth group is bringing $80 million of listings to One Sotheby’s, and $26 million in pending residential sales, according to a press release.

Miami-based One Sotheby’s said it marks the firm’s fourth merger in the last six months. Daniel de la Vega, president of One Sotheby’s, said in the release that he had been in talks with Worldwide Properties “for a long time.”

“We had been approached by several firms over the past four years, but it never felt like the right fit,” Martinez said in a statement.

During the pandemic, One Sotheby’s has made some staff changes. The company promoted Vanessa Stabile to chief administrative officer, focused on strengthening agents’ services and sales operations. Seth Kaufman, managing broker in Fort Lauderdale, was promoted to chief sales officer, and Steve Snider joined the company as co-brokerage manager in Aventura and Sunny Isles Beach.

In May, One Sotheby’s acquired Sea Turtle Real Estate in Vero Beach, as it continued its expansion throughout Florida. Earlier this year, it closed on the acquisition of Duek Realty, a 17-agent firm focused on Brazilian buyers. And late last year, the Sotheby’s franchise also acquired the 100-agent Treasure Coast Sotheby’s, active in the Vero Beach and Melbourne markets.

Write to Katherine Kallergis at [email protected]

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
brokeragesone sotheby's

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
Seth Cohen and Phil Gutman

Brown Harris Stevens Miami launches sports and entertainment division

Brown Harris Stevens Miami launches sports and entertainment division
From left: Brian Kingston, Irving Padron and Merrick Park

Brookfield sues to evict Irving Padron’s Submarket Realty from Merrick Park

Brookfield sues to evict Irving Padron’s Submarket Realty from Merrick Park
Rose Harris and Chris Conklin

Movers & Shakers: Walker & Dunlop broker Chris Conklin joins NorthMarq & more

Movers & Shakers: Walker & Dunlop broker Chris Conklin joins NorthMarq & more
Jay Parker and Mike Sales, with 801 Brickell Avenue (Credit: Google Maps)

TIAA sues Douglas Elliman over allegedly unpaid rent at Brickell high-rise

TIAA sues Douglas Elliman over allegedly unpaid rent at Brickell high-rise
Chad Carroll

Top-selling Douglas Elliman agent Chad Carroll joins Compass along with his team

Top-selling Douglas Elliman agent Chad Carroll joins Compass along with his team
Ericka Witkowski

Former Cushman & Wakefield broker launches her own firm

Former Cushman & Wakefield broker launches her own firm
From left: Magnus Jennemyr, Timo Khammash, and Irving Padron

Engel & Völkers cuts ties with managing broker, expands to Coconut Grove

Engel & Völkers cuts ties with managing broker, expands to Coconut Grove
Jarred Kessler and Mike Pappas

Keyes partners with EasyKnock to offer sale-leaseback program

Keyes partners with EasyKnock to offer sale-leaseback program
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.