One Sotheby’s acquires Worldwide Properties

One Sotheby’s International Realty acquired Worldwide Properties, a South Beach brokerage led by partners J. Eddy Martinez and Roland Ortiz.

Worldwide Properties’ 30 agents will now operate under the team name Worldwide Group. The South-of-Fifth group is bringing $80 million of listings to One Sotheby’s, and $26 million in pending residential sales, according to a press release.

Miami-based One Sotheby’s said it marks the firm’s fourth merger in the last six months. Daniel de la Vega, president of One Sotheby’s, said in the release that he had been in talks with Worldwide Properties “for a long time.”

“We had been approached by several firms over the past four years, but it never felt like the right fit,” Martinez said in a statement.

During the pandemic, One Sotheby’s has made some staff changes. The company promoted Vanessa Stabile to chief administrative officer, focused on strengthening agents’ services and sales operations. Seth Kaufman, managing broker in Fort Lauderdale, was promoted to chief sales officer, and Steve Snider joined the company as co-brokerage manager in Aventura and Sunny Isles Beach.

In May, One Sotheby’s acquired Sea Turtle Real Estate in Vero Beach, as it continued its expansion throughout Florida. Earlier this year, it closed on the acquisition of Duek Realty, a 17-agent firm focused on Brazilian buyers. And late last year, the Sotheby’s franchise also acquired the 100-agent Treasure Coast Sotheby’s, active in the Vero Beach and Melbourne markets.

