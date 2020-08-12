Open Menu

Former Miss Ukraine pays $20M for waterfront Palm Island mansion

It last sold for $20.4M in 2018

TRD MIAMI /
Aug.August 12, 2020 03:40 PM
By Katherine Kallergis
Mirce Curkoski, Julian Johnston, and Olesia Aliseenko, with the home (Credit: Mark Sagliocco/Getty Images, and Google Maps)

A Ukranian beauty queen and lawyer, and her investor husband, paid $19.75 million for a waterfront mansion on Miami Beach’s Palm Island, marking a slight loss from its last sale price two years ago.

Beryla Investments, led by Alex de la Vega, sold the seven-bedroom, eight-and-a-half-bathroom home at 15 Palm Avenue to Serge Aliseenko. Aliseenko and his wife, Olesia Aliseenko, financed the purchase with an $8 million loan from Citibank.

Olesia was crowned Miss Ukraine in 2011, and was runner up in the Miss Universe pageant that year.

Their 9,383-square-foot Palm Island home sold for $2,105 per square foot. It was on the market with Mirce Curkoski of One Sotheby’s International Realty. Julian Johnston of the Corcoran Group brought the buyer, according to Realtor.com.

The home features a wine cellar, theater, master suite, office with its own entrance, an infinity-edge pool and spa, dock and 110 feet of waterfront, according to the listing. Borges & Associates was the architect, and AquaBlue Group built the house.

AquaBlue sold the mansion to Beryla Investments in October 2018 for $20.4 million.

It hit the market in November for $24.5 million, and the price was reduced to $22.5 million in March.

Nearby, entrepreneur and investor Teddy Truchot recently bought the home at 70 Palm Avenue that belonged to rapper Bryan “Birdman” Williams for $10.85 million.

There have been a number of high-end home sales in Miami Beach since March, along waterfront areas like North Bay Road and Star Island.

Write to Katherine Kallergis at [email protected]

Rendering of the project and Rishi Kapoor

Developer Rishi Kapoor lands approval for mixed-use co-living project in South Beach

Michael Shvo and a rendering of the tower (City of Miami)

Miami Beach board again delays vote on Michael Shvo’s proposed tower near Raleigh Hotel

Jill Hertzberg, Dora Puig, Oren Alexander with Star Island properties

Miami Beach’s Star Island regains its luster

5212 North Bay Road in Miami Beach and Marcelo Claure (Getty)

SoftBank’s Marcelo Claure pays $11M for North Bay Road teardown

34 Star Island Drive with Albert Justo, Stacy Robins and Mirce Curkoski (Redfin)

Former Star Island residents return, buy $12M waterfront home

1510 West 25th Street, Valerio Morabito (inset) and Gianluca Vacchi (Getty, Douglas Elliman)

Italian entrepreneur and DJ pays $25M for Sunset Islands mansion

WeWork Lenox Avenue, WeWork Lincoln Road and CEO Sandeep Mathrani (Lenox location by Katherine Kallergis, WeWork, iStock)

WeMove: WeWork leaves Lincoln Road, consolidates Miami Beach operations to Lenox Ave

Clifford Asness and 321 Ocean (Getty, Douglas Elliman)

Billionaire hedge funder sells South Beach PH at a loss

