A Ukranian beauty queen and lawyer, and her investor husband, paid $19.75 million for a waterfront mansion on Miami Beach’s Palm Island, marking a slight loss from its last sale price two years ago.

Beryla Investments, led by Alex de la Vega, sold the seven-bedroom, eight-and-a-half-bathroom home at 15 Palm Avenue to Serge Aliseenko. Aliseenko and his wife, Olesia Aliseenko, financed the purchase with an $8 million loan from Citibank.

Olesia was crowned Miss Ukraine in 2011, and was runner up in the Miss Universe pageant that year.

Their 9,383-square-foot Palm Island home sold for $2,105 per square foot. It was on the market with Mirce Curkoski of One Sotheby’s International Realty. Julian Johnston of the Corcoran Group brought the buyer, according to Realtor.com.

The home features a wine cellar, theater, master suite, office with its own entrance, an infinity-edge pool and spa, dock and 110 feet of waterfront, according to the listing. Borges & Associates was the architect, and AquaBlue Group built the house.

AquaBlue sold the mansion to Beryla Investments in October 2018 for $20.4 million.

It hit the market in November for $24.5 million, and the price was reduced to $22.5 million in March.

Nearby, entrepreneur and investor Teddy Truchot recently bought the home at 70 Palm Avenue that belonged to rapper Bryan “Birdman” Williams for $10.85 million.

There have been a number of high-end home sales in Miami Beach since March, along waterfront areas like North Bay Road and Star Island.

