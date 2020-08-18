Open Menu

Movers & Shakers: Falcone Group hires HUD’s former deputy chief of staff, Metropica taps biz development director & more

Scott Lunine left Marcus & Millichap in South Florida for a new gig in Houston

Aug.August 18, 2020 04:09 PM
By Katherine Kallergis
Mihaela Coprean and Alfonso Costa Jr.

Mihaela Coprean was tapped to be director of business development for Metropica, a $1.5 billion, 65-acre master-planned community in Sunrise. Coprean has more than a decade of experience in single-family home and preconstruction sales. She’ll lead sales for the project. She will also oversee its promotion worldwide, and work with brokers and buyers. Coprean’s past experience includes working on Onyx on the Bay and Nine @ Mary Brickell Village.

The Falcone Group hired Alfonso Costa Jr. as executive vice president of Falcone Residential’s new affordable and workforce housing division. Costa will lead the division, as well as the company’s Opportunity Zones strategy. He was previously deputy chief of staff at the Department of Housing and Urban Development. At HUD, he was responsible for advising Secretary Ben Carson and overseeing policy for the agency.

Costa said in a statement that he looks forward to addressing the “undersupply of housing and underinvestment in historically neglected Opportunity Zones.”

PulteGroup promoted Bridjette Shelfo to vice president of sales for the southeast Florida region. Shelfo has worked with Pulte for more than 15 years, previously as director and vice president of sales and marketing of Pulte’s Las Vegas division. Shelfo will now be based out of the company’s Palm Beach Gardens office, responsible for sales of new home communities from Miami-Dade County to Indian River County.

Cresa South Florida hired Robert G. Orban as principal. He was previously with Savills/Studley and Trammel Crow.

Sotheby’s International Realty opened an additional office in Palm Beach, following the brokerage’s expansion to Singer Island last year. The new office, at 317 Peruvian Avenue, opened last week. Sotheby’s also has a location at 340 Royal Poinciana Way in Palm Beach.

Scott Lunine left Marcus & Millichap, where he was regional head of investment sales in South Florida, to join NAI Partners in Houston, Texas. He’s executive vice president of investment sales at NAI. Lunine joined Marcus & Millichap in 2017.

Lori Berg returned to Royal Poinciana Plaza in Palm Beach to become general manager. She was most recently vice president of retail at Baha Mar in the Bahamas.

Moss Construction hired Jason Martin as vice president/project executive. He was a senior project executive with Gilbane Building Company.

Write to Katherine Kallergis at [email protected]

