Open Menu

Born to serve: Springsteen drummer Max Weinberg joins Delray planning and zoning board

Weinberg, who’s bought and sold homes in Palm Beach County, said he wants to serve the community

TRD MIAMI /
Aug.August 20, 2020 05:45 PM
By Katherine Kallergis
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Max Weinberg and Delray Beach (Credit: Sergione Infuso/Corbis via Getty Images)

Max Weinberg and Delray Beach (Credit: Sergione Infuso/Corbis via Getty Images)

Bruce Springsteen’s drummer Max Weinberg is getting into civil service.

Weinberg, a property owner and resident of Palm Beach County, was appointed to a two-year term on the Delray Beach Planning and Zoning Board this week.

Weinberg told The Real Deal that he’s been interested in real estate since he was a “very young man,” and that he has built and renovated a number of homes in different states. He wrote in his application that he’s appeared before planning and zoning boards in New Jersey, Arizona, New York and Los Angeles.

Commissioner Juli Casale nominated Weinberg. The Delray Beach City Commission unanimously voted to appoint Weinberg to the board on Tuesday, as first reported by the Palm Beach Post.

“I’ve always had a deep interest in how towns, municipalities, and cities work,” Weinberg told TRD. “Southeast Florida is my permanent home and I thought it was a way to be able to serve the community.”

Weinberg, the longtime drummer for Springsteen’s E Street Band, was the bandleader for Conan O’Brien on “Late Night with Conan O’Brien” and “The Tonight Show with Conan O’Brien.” He listed the positions on his application with the city of Delray Beach.

Over the years, Weinberg has bought and sold a number of properties in Palm Beach County.

He currently owns two properties in Delray Beach, according to his application. His home on Seaspray Avenue in Delray is on the market for $5.25 million. The sale is pending, according to Realtor.com.

Two years ago, Weinberg and his wife, Becky, sold a 6,500-square-foot house at 110 Wells Road in Palm Beach for $6.78 million.

Write to Katherine Kallergis at [email protected]

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
Celebrity Real Estatedelray beach

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
Jon Beason, Ozuna and 3812 Park Avenue (Getty, Engel & Voelkers Coconut Grove)

Reggaeton artist Ozuna drops $5M on Coconut Grove house

Reggaeton artist Ozuna drops $5M on Coconut Grove house
Cortland Partners CEO Steven DeFrancis and Depot Station apartment complex in Delray Beach (Google Maps)

Cortland pays $74M for Depot Station apartments in Delray Beach

Cortland pays $74M for Depot Station apartments in Delray Beach
Seth Cohen and Phil Gutman

Brown Harris Stevens Miami launches sports and entertainment division

Brown Harris Stevens Miami launches sports and entertainment division
Bon Jovi and 1075 North Ocean Boulevard (Getty, Realtor)

Bon Jovi pays $43M for oceanfront Palm Beach estate

Bon Jovi pays $43M for oceanfront Palm Beach estate
Jon Bon Jovi and 230 North Ocean Boulevard (Credit: RE/MAX and Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

Jon Bon Jovi sells oceanfront Palm Beach house

Jon Bon Jovi sells oceanfront Palm Beach house
Rendering of Echelon in Delray Beach

Developer plans boutique oceanfront condo project in Delray Beach

Developer plans boutique oceanfront condo project in Delray Beach
Major key: DJ Khaled sells waterfront Aventura home for 40% discount

Major key: DJ Khaled sells waterfront Aventura home for 40% discount

Major key: DJ Khaled sells waterfront Aventura home for 40% discount
3200 South Federal Drive Delray Beach, Oak Street Real Estate Capital’s Jim Hennessy (Credit: Google Maps and LinkedIn)

Private equity firm sells Walgreens in Delray Beach for $8M

Private equity firm sells Walgreens in Delray Beach for $8M
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.