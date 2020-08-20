Bruce Springsteen’s drummer Max Weinberg is getting into civil service.

Weinberg, a property owner and resident of Palm Beach County, was appointed to a two-year term on the Delray Beach Planning and Zoning Board this week.

Weinberg told The Real Deal that he’s been interested in real estate since he was a “very young man,” and that he has built and renovated a number of homes in different states. He wrote in his application that he’s appeared before planning and zoning boards in New Jersey, Arizona, New York and Los Angeles.

Commissioner Juli Casale nominated Weinberg. The Delray Beach City Commission unanimously voted to appoint Weinberg to the board on Tuesday, as first reported by the Palm Beach Post.

“I’ve always had a deep interest in how towns, municipalities, and cities work,” Weinberg told TRD. “Southeast Florida is my permanent home and I thought it was a way to be able to serve the community.”

Weinberg, the longtime drummer for Springsteen’s E Street Band, was the bandleader for Conan O’Brien on “Late Night with Conan O’Brien” and “The Tonight Show with Conan O’Brien.” He listed the positions on his application with the city of Delray Beach.

Over the years, Weinberg has bought and sold a number of properties in Palm Beach County.

He currently owns two properties in Delray Beach, according to his application. His home on Seaspray Avenue in Delray is on the market for $5.25 million. The sale is pending, according to Realtor.com.

Two years ago, Weinberg and his wife, Becky, sold a 6,500-square-foot house at 110 Wells Road in Palm Beach for $6.78 million.

