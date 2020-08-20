Real estate, auto magnate sells Palm Beach estate for $12M

A New Jersey real estate developer and investor, who also owns luxury car dealerships and a coffee shop, sold his Palm Beach estate for $11.5 million.

A company tied to Thomas Maoli sold the 9,000-square-foot mansion at 1230 South Ocean Boulevard, records show. The estate is just south of President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago Club.

Maoli bought the mansion in 2007 for $6.8 million, according to records. The two-story house, on an acre of land, was built in 1986.

The house has seven bedrooms, eight bathrooms and a three-car garage, according to an online listing. Paulette and Dana Koch of The Corcoran Group had the listing, at $13 million.

An entity tied to members of the Lyons family purchased the home. Michael Lyons is a real estate agent and attorney with Lyons Realty Group, according to its website. Richard Lyons retired from the law firm of Lyons and Smith, and now runs a working farm, plant and tree nursery in Miami, according to the nursery’s website.

Maoli hosts the “Go Big or Go Home” radio show on iHeartRadio, where he’s interviewed the likes of New York Yankee Gary Sheffield and magician The Amazing Kreskin, according to his website.

In the 1980s, he started Real Estate Opportunity Investments, a residential and commercial real estate development and investment company that focuses on the Northeast. In 2007, he sold Flash Global Logistics Services, a company he founded to distribute supply chain support parts that had grown to 550 global locations and more than $50 million in annual revenues, according to his LinkedIn. In 2011, Maoli founded Celebrity Motor Cars, a car dealership group with six dealerships in New Jersey and New York.

He is also the founder of the Joe Zone coffee company, which has one location in Cedar Grove, New Jersey.

Maoli served as a member of Trump’s presidential transition team in 2016, according to Maoli’s website. In 2009, he founded and partnered with Trump for the Trump D’Elegance Classic Car Show and Auctions.

Other recent buyers of homes near Mar-a-Lago include a former executive at BlackRock, who paid $8.7 million for a house earlier this month, which came with a free membership to the club. In March, a major fundraiser to the Republican Party paid $7.7 million for a house nearby, and a jazz musician paid $7.5 million the same month for a house in the area.