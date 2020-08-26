Condo sales rose while dollar volume fell again last week in Miami-Dade County, with a closing at the Zaha Hadid-designed One Thousand Museum leading the week’s top deals.

A total of 114 condos sold for $55.6 million last week in Miami-Dade. That’s compared to 96 units that sold for $58 million the previous week. Condos last week sold for an average price of about $487,000 or $314 per square foot.

Unit 2201 at One Thousand Museum in downtown Miami sold for $4.1 million, or under $900 per square foot. Lana Bell represented the seller, while Anna Sherrill brought the buyer. The unit was listed for nearly one year before selling.

The second most expensive sale of the week was at Majestic Towers in Bal Harbour. Unit T2 sold for $3.7 million, or $1,016 per square foot, after just one day on the Multiple Listing Service. Sara Kochen was the listing agent, and Natalie Turetsky brought the buyer.

Here’s a breakdown of the top 10 sales from Aug. 16 to Aug. 22. Click on the map for more information:

Most expensive

One Thousand Museum #2201 | 353 days on market | $4.1M | $867 psf | Listing agent: Lana Bell | Buyer’s agent: Anna Sherrill

Least expensive

Ocean Three #2016 | 296 days on market | $1M | $433 psf | Listing agent: Boris Vertsberger | Buyer’s agent: Lana Levitina

Most days on market

Asia #2104 | 1,081 days on market | $1.7M | $646 psf | Listing agent: Daysi Morey LLC | Buyer’s agent: Christopher Jude

Fewest days on market

Majestic Towers #T2 | 1 day on market | $3.7M | $1,016 psf | Listing agent: Sara Kochen | Buyer’s agent: Natalie Turetsky