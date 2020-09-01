Open Menu

Flew the coop: Chicken processor family sells Palm Beach house

The Sechlers have owned and operated Bell & Evans for four generations, since 1894

TRD MIAMI
Sep.September 01, 2020 12:35 PM
By Wade Tyler Millward
210 Wells Road, Palm Beach and Scott Sechler (Credit: Google Maps)

The family of Bell & Evans, America’s oldest branded chicken company, sold its Palm Beach house to a South Florida venture capitalist for $5.1 million.

Scott Sechler Sr. and his wife, Monica, sold the 4,000-square-foot house at 210 Wells Road, according to records. The house, built in 1993 and on almost half an acre of land, features a three-car garage, four bedrooms, four bathrooms and a separate guest house.

The buyer is 341 Garden Road LLC, managed by Gregory Borschardt. He is co-founder and managing partner of Caerus Ventures, an early-stage venture capital firm focused on the smart and connected hardware technology ecosystem, according to his LinkedIn. He is also president and CEO of Consolidated Electronic Distributors Corp., a wholesale distributor of marine electronics.

The Sechlers bought the house in 2016 for $4.5 million.

Christian Angle of Christian Angle Real Estate represented the buyer, according to an online listing. Real estate firm William Raveis had the listing. The house listed for $7.5 million in April 2019, according to an online listing. The price dropped to $7 million in July 2019, $6.5 million in December and finally $6 million in February.

The Sechlers have owned and operated Fredericksburg, Pennsylvania-based chicken processor Bell & Evans for four generations, since 1894. Its organic, antibiotic-free chicken is sold at retailers like Whole Foods, according to its website.

In February, the fast-growing poultry company announced plans for additional manufacturing lines to process 140 chickens a minute, the fastest speed allowed under federal law without special waivers, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer.

Other notable names to own homes on Wells Road include Max Weinberg, the longtime drummer for Bruce Springsteen’s E Street Band, who was also Conan O’Brien’s bandleader for nearly 20 years.

Other recent sales in Palm Beach include an heiress to a late Massachusetts real estate magnate selling a house for $9.5 million; and a New Jersey real estate developer and investor, who also owns luxury car dealerships and a coffee shop, selling his Palm Beach estate for $11.5 million.

