An heiress to a late Massachusetts lumber and real estate magnate sold a Palm Beach house for $9.5 million.

Nancy Budge, the daughter of Eliot and Ruth Snider, signed the deed for 109 El Mirasol. Budge is a trustee of her parents’ trusts that owned the house, records show. The 6,000-square-foot home is on half an acre and has five bedrooms, five full bathrooms. A trust linked to lawyer Maura Ziska bought the house in an off-market deal, according to records.

The Sniders bought the land in 2001 for $3.4 million. They built the house in 2002, records show.

Eliot Snider worked for his father’s Massachusetts Lumber company and became president in 1953, according to an article from the New England Historic Genealogical Society. He sold the business to a Mississippi company in 1998 but kept the facilities. He then leased properties and focused on real estate and investment management. He died in November at age 98, according to an obituary.

His brother, Stanley Snider, was also a developer. His notable projects include the Smugglers’ Notch resort in Vermont.

Budge is the former wife of Jeffrey Budge, whose father, Donald, was the first professional tennis player to score a Grand Slam, winning Wimbledon and the U.S., French and Australian championships in 1938.

Palm Beach homes are selling at a fast clip during the pandemic.

Other recent big-ticket Palm Beach sales include a pulmonologist selling a seven-bedroom, 14-bathroom estate for $51.4 million, a New Jersey real estate developer and investor selling his Palm Beach estate for $11.5 million and the CEO of cable giant Comcast selling unit 201 at 11050 Turtle Head Beach Road for $5.5 million.