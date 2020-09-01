Open Menu

Florida extends evictions and foreclosures ban to October

Order only halts the final action of foreclosures and evictions

TRD MIAMI /
Sep.September 01, 2020 11:30 AM
By Katherine Kallergis
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Gov. Ron DeSantis extended the moratorium on residential evictions and foreclosures in Florida to October 1st (Credit: iStock)

Gov. Ron DeSantis extended the moratorium on residential evictions and foreclosures in Florida to October 1st (Credit: iStock)

Three hours before it was set to expire, Gov. Ron DeSantis extended the moratorium on residential evictions and foreclosures in Florida for another month.

The 11th hour extension allows tenants and homeowners to continue living in their homes if they have not been able to make their rent or mortgage payments due to the pandemic. The order only halts the final action of foreclosures and evictions, a clarification made a month ago by the governor’s office. It does not provide financial relief.

The order only applies to residential properties, and it does not cover tenants whose leases expired or any other non-payment that is not attributable to the coronavirus pandemic.

Hundreds of eviction and foreclosure cases have been filed in South Florida, and once the stay is eventually lifted, experts expect judges will be overwhelmed with cases, similar to the last recession.

While the state has not provided financial relief to homeowners and renters, some municipalities have rolled out rent and mortgage aid. Broward County launched a program on Monday to provide $25 million in CARES Act funding to help residents impacted by the pandemic pay portions of unpaid rent for the months of April through August.

Sebastian Jaramillo, a partner with Miami-based Wolfe Pincavage law firm, said there is mounting pressure from tenants to continue extending the ban, and from landlords to lift it. Some landlords are “getting desperate” with their properties, he said, and some of his clients have settled issues with tenants without filing eviction suits.

Jaramillo said the previous order, which he said “slimmed down” the restrictions, made it easier for clerks to move cases through the pipeline.

The original order was issued in April.

Write to Katherine Kallergis at [email protected]

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
evictionsforeclosuresRon DeSantis

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
David Edelstein, George Gleason and 918-920 Lincoln Road (Google Maps)

Bank OZK seeks to foreclose on David Edelstein’s Lincoln Road buildings

Bank OZK seeks to foreclose on David Edelstein’s Lincoln Road buildings
WeWork Lincoln Road with Sandeep Mathrani (Google Maps, WeWork)

WeWork’s Lincoln Road landlord seeks $20M in unpaid rent

WeWork’s Lincoln Road landlord seeks $20M in unpaid rent
Matthew Kramer, Victor Petrescu, Sebastian Jaramillo and Gov. Ron DeSantis (Getty, iStock) 

Florida’s piecemeal extension of foreclosure, eviction ban “better than nothing, but only deferring the inevitable”

Florida’s piecemeal extension of foreclosure, eviction ban “better than nothing, but only deferring the inevitable”
Ron DeSantis (Getty)

DeSantis extends residential foreclosure and eviction ban another month

DeSantis extends residential foreclosure and eviction ban another month
Birdman with the home (Credit: Gabriel Olsen/Getty Images)

Investor buys rapper Birdman’s Miami Beach home out of receivership

Investor buys rapper Birdman’s Miami Beach home out of receivership
Hard Rock Cafe at Bayside Marketplace (Hard Rock)

Bayside Marketplace sues to evict Bubba Gump, Hard Rock Cafe and three other tenants

Bayside Marketplace sues to evict Bubba Gump, Hard Rock Cafe and three other tenants
Florida governor Ron DeSantis (Credit: Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

DeSantis again extends foreclosure and eviction ban

DeSantis again extends foreclosure and eviction ban
Diane Von Furstenberg, Brookfield Properties Bruce Flatt, and the DVF store in the Shops at Merrick Park (Getty, Google Maps)

Brookfield seeks to evict Diane Von Furstenberg at Merrick Park

Brookfield seeks to evict Diane Von Furstenberg at Merrick Park
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.