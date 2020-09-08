The president and CEO of Link’s Snacks, maker of Jack Link’s beef jerky, sold his Hillsboro Beach mansion for $12.5 million.

Property records show Ocean Properties of Hillsboro LLC, tied to Troy Link, sold the beachfront estate at 1009 Hillsboro Mile to Benjamin and Rachel Bayless. The couple owns AFS Foundation & Waterproofing Specialists based in Alabama.

The five-bedroom, 9,207-square-foot home includes a 14-seat movie theater, pub-style lounge and bar, master wing with a balcony, an infinity edge pool, and a 100-foot dock with boat and jet ski lifts, according to the listing. Nick Malinosky of Douglas Elliman represented the seller and Robin Winistorfer of Lang Realty brought the buyer, according to the MLS.

The property hit the market in October for $15.5 million. Elliman declined to comment.

The ocean-to-Intracoastal estate was developed in 2007 on a 32,442-square-foot lot. It last sold in 2010 for $6.4 million.

Link’s father, Jack Link, founded the company in the 1980s. Troy Link became president in 2003 and president and CEO in 2013, according to LinkedIn. Its brands include Jack Link’s, Matador, Squatch, Peperami, and Lorissa’s Kitchen.

In July, Link hosted a campaign fundraiser for President Trump in Hillsboro, according to Bloomberg. Two years ago, Link represented Wisconsin at a “Made in America” showcase hosted by the White House.

Luxury home sales along South Florida’s coastline have been booming in recent months. In July, the estate of the late real estate investor Stephen Lazovitz sold his home at 1085 Hillsboro Mile for $18 million.

Write to Katherine Kallergis at [email protected]