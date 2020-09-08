Open Menu

Family of Warhol muse Jane Holzer buys Palm Beach home for $8M

Holzer bought a house in 2018 for $6.9M across the street

TRD MIAMI /
Sep.September 08, 2020 05:30 PM
By Jordan Pandy
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
980 South Ocean Boulevard & Jane Holzer (Credit: Google Maps. and Jared Siskin/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

980 South Ocean Boulevard & Jane Holzer (Credit: Google Maps. and Jared Siskin/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

Warhol protégé Jane Holzer’s family bought a Palm Beach home for $8 million.

According to records, William D. Rollnick, a former chairman of Mattel, sold the 6,817-square-foot house at 980 South Ocean Boulevard to a trust linked to the Holzer family.

Rollnick and his wife, Nancy, listed the home for nearly $10 million in February. They bought the house in 2008 for $8 million, records show.

The seven-bedroom, seven-and-a-half bath home, built in 1950, sits on almost half an acre of land and has a private guest house and a pool that overlooks the Atlantic Ocean, according to the listing.

Ashley Holzer, Jane Holzer’s daughter-in-law, owns a home just three miles north of this one.

Jane Holzer, also known as “Baby Jane,” is an actress and model who most notably was a muse of Andy Warhol, appearing in many of his films. A native of Palm Beach, her father was a prominent real estate developer in the town.

She owns a home at 977 South Ocean Boulevard, which she bought in 2018 for $6.9 million, right across the street from the home her family just bought.

Before becoming chairman of Mattel, William Rollnick was the chairman of Genstar Rental Electronics. He was also a board member of the Metropolitan Opera Association and the National Trust for the Humanities. He and his wife, Nancy, are also co-directors of the William D. Rollnick and Nancy Ellison Rollnick Foundation, a foundation for the performing arts.

The Palm Beach market continues to be extremely active during the pandemic. Another former Mattel executive, Christopher A. Sinclair, bought a home in Palm Beach last week for $10 million.

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
Palm Beach

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
Christopher Sinclair and 309 Dunbar Road, Palm Beach (Wikipedia, Realtor)

Child’s play: Former Mattel CEO pays $10M for Palm Beach house

Child’s play: Former Mattel CEO pays $10M for Palm Beach house
1328 Lake Worth Lane & Jeong H. Kim (Credit: Google Maps)

Tech titan buys waterfront North Palm Beach home for $9M

Tech titan buys waterfront North Palm Beach home for $9M
210 Wells Road, Palm Beach and Scott Sechler (Credit: Google Maps)

Flew the coop: Chicken processor family sells Palm Beach house

Flew the coop: Chicken processor family sells Palm Beach house
125 El Bravo Way and renderings of potential homes (Realtor)

Insurance tycoon sells Palm Beach lot to spec home developer

Insurance tycoon sells Palm Beach lot to spec home developer
109 El Mirasol and Eliot Snider (Google Maps, Harvard)

Heiress to late real estate magnate sells Palm Beach house for $10M

Heiress to late real estate magnate sells Palm Beach house for $10M
From left: Tom Maoli, Michael Lyons, and Richard Lyons, with 1230 South Ocean Boulevard, Palm Beach (Credit: Google Maps)

Real estate, auto magnate sells Palm Beach estate for $12M

Real estate, auto magnate sells Palm Beach estate for $12M
235 Dunbar Road, Madeline Hult Elghanayan, and Tom Elghanayan (Credit: Douglas Elliman)

TF Cornerstone’s Tom Elghanayan sells Palm Beach home for $9M

TF Cornerstone’s Tom Elghanayan sells Palm Beach home for $9M
135 El Vedado Road (Compass)

TF Cornerstone affiliate pays $12M for Palm Beach mansion

TF Cornerstone affiliate pays $12M for Palm Beach mansion
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.