Warhol protégé Jane Holzer’s family bought a Palm Beach home for $8 million.

According to records, William D. Rollnick, a former chairman of Mattel, sold the 6,817-square-foot house at 980 South Ocean Boulevard to a trust linked to the Holzer family.

Rollnick and his wife, Nancy, listed the home for nearly $10 million in February. They bought the house in 2008 for $8 million, records show.

The seven-bedroom, seven-and-a-half bath home, built in 1950, sits on almost half an acre of land and has a private guest house and a pool that overlooks the Atlantic Ocean, according to the listing.

Ashley Holzer, Jane Holzer’s daughter-in-law, owns a home just three miles north of this one.

Jane Holzer, also known as “Baby Jane,” is an actress and model who most notably was a muse of Andy Warhol, appearing in many of his films. A native of Palm Beach, her father was a prominent real estate developer in the town.

She owns a home at 977 South Ocean Boulevard, which she bought in 2018 for $6.9 million, right across the street from the home her family just bought.

Before becoming chairman of Mattel, William Rollnick was the chairman of Genstar Rental Electronics. He was also a board member of the Metropolitan Opera Association and the National Trust for the Humanities. He and his wife, Nancy, are also co-directors of the William D. Rollnick and Nancy Ellison Rollnick Foundation, a foundation for the performing arts.

The Palm Beach market continues to be extremely active during the pandemic. Another former Mattel executive, Christopher A. Sinclair, bought a home in Palm Beach last week for $10 million.