Open Menu

Lender acquires TooJay’s out of bankruptcy

Restaurant group filed for bankruptcy in April

TRD MIAMI /
Sep.September 10, 2020 05:45 PM
By TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
A Toojay's Deli location (Google Maps)

A Toojay’s Deli location (Google Maps)

Florida restaurant chain TooJay’s Deli is emerging from bankruptcy with a new owner.

The West Palm Beach-based deli filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in April as a result of the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, which forced restaurants to shut their indoor dining rooms down temporarily.

When it filed for bankruptcy, the company had 28 locations. Now, it has 21 locations in Florida, including in Boynton Beach, Palm Beach Gardens and Jupiter, according to its website.

TooJay’s lender, Monroe Capital, a Chicago-based asset management firm, invested in TooJay’s, allowing the deli chain to continue operating without debt. Monroe acquired the company at auction in August, according to the South Florida Business Journal.

TooJay’s owed Monroe Capital $25.5 million for loans provided in October 2018. Boston Market had the second-highest bid, the Business Journal reported, citing court documents. It had between $50 million and $100 million in assets and liabilities when the company filed for bankruptcy.

The deli chain, which was founded in 1981 in Palm Beach, tried to cut costs by reducing its full-time employees, and received a $6.4 million loan from the federal Paycheck Protection Program. [SFBJ] – Jordan Pandy

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
bankruptcycoronavirusrestaurants

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez (Credit: Jason Koerner/Getty Images)

Miami-Dade mayor: Bars and nightclubs won’t reopen until there’s a vaccine

Miami-Dade mayor: Bars and nightclubs won’t reopen until there’s a vaccine
Art Basel 2019 (Credit: Art Basel)

How Art Basel Miami Beach’s cancellation will impact real estate

How Art Basel Miami Beach’s cancellation will impact real estate
Calum Weaver with 2101 Normandy Drive, Miami Beach, 3555 Northwest 83rd Avenue, Doral, 1442 Northeast Miami Court, Miami, and 937 Southwest Fifth Street, Miami (Credit: Google Maps)

South Florida multifamily sales fell 50% in first half of year: report

South Florida multifamily sales fell 50% in first half of year: report
777 North Ocean Drive, Hollywood (Credit: Google Maps)

Bankruptcy judge approves Madison Realty’s purchase of Costa Hollywood Beach condos

Bankruptcy judge approves Madison Realty’s purchase of Costa Hollywood Beach condos
Concrete Beach Brewery

Dogfish Head to take over Concrete Beach social hall in Wynwood

Dogfish Head to take over Concrete Beach social hall in Wynwood
Alex Montalenti

Digital branding startup Real Grader gets a boost during pandemic

Digital branding startup Real Grader gets a boost during pandemic
Photo illustration of Mayor Carlos Gimenez (Getty, iStock)

Restaurants can reopen their dining rooms in Miami-Dade starting next week

Restaurants can reopen their dining rooms in Miami-Dade starting next week
1920 Alton Road and Phil Gutman (Google Maps)

Italian restaurateur lists Sunset Juice Cafe property for $24M

Italian restaurateur lists Sunset Juice Cafe property for $24M
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.