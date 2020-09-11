Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Miami-Dade and Broward counties will enter phase two of reopening on Monday, but that doesn’t mean bars and nightclubs can open in South Florida.

The move into phase two allows in-person schooling to begin in Miami-Dade and Broward counties, but does not force students to attend classes in person.

For Miami-Dade County, new openings won’t be announced until a later date. Mayor Carlos Gimenez said his administration will look at what businesses can reopen in the next phase. Businesses such as movie theaters and bowling alleys have remained closed, and Gimenez reiterated that the county will not be reopening bars and nightclubs next week.

In a separate press conference, Broward County Mayor Dale Holness said that Broward was already allowing some business in phase two to operate, including movie theaters, and he emphasized that the move “doesn’t mean we stop utilizing face masks and social distancing.”

Palm Beach County entered the second phase of the state’s reopening on Tuesday, and is doing so on an incremental basis.

The state has been loosening restrictions as the positivity rate declines in Florida. Next week, bars and breweries will be allowed to operate at 50 percent capacity statewide, with the exception of Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties.