Down again: Miami condo sales declined last week

Top 10 sales ranged from $1M to $12M

Sep.September 15, 2020 08:45 AM
By Jordan Pandy
Condo sales and dollar volume both declined in Miami-Dade County last week.

A total of 80 condos sold for $55.2 million last week in Miami-Dade. That’s compared to 167 units that sold for $83.7 million the previous week. Condos last week sold for an average price of about $691,000 or $374 per square foot.

The most expensive sale was for unit S-1007 at the Four Seasons Residences at the Surf Club in Surfside, which traded for $11.5 million, or more than $2,700 per square foot. Charlotte Maietto was both the seller’s and buyer’s agent. The unit was listed for 185 days.

The second most expensive sale of the week was also at the Surf Club. Unit S-707 sold for $5.9 million, just under $2,600 per square foot, after 55 days on the market. Wendy Mendoza represented the seller while Michael Martirena represented the buyer.

Here’s a breakdown of the top 10 sales from Sept. 6 to Sept. 12. Click on the map for more information:

Most expensive
The Surf Club #S-1007 | 185 day on market | $11.5M | $2,712 psf | Listing agent: Charlotte Maietto | Buyer’s agent: Charlotte Maietto

Least expensive
The Waves #707 | 26 days on market | $1M | $628 psf | Listing agent: Ivis Marinello | Buyer’s agent: Michele Redlich

Most days on market
Atlantic I at the Point #2105 | 819 days on market | $1.6M | $383 psf | Listing agent: Jose Augusto Nunes | Buyer’s agent: Jose Augusto Nunes

Fewest days on market
Oceanside Fisher Island #7942 | 6 days on market | $2M | $791 psf | Listing agent: Chad Carroll | Buyer’s agent: Cyril Matz





