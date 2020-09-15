A longtime Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Realty team in Coral Gables joined Douglas Elliman. Miguel Solis and Mario Chirino, who together make up the Solis Chirino Group, averaged about $40 million in sales per year for the last decade, they said.

Solis had been with the brokerage since 1999 and Chirino since 2002. The duo said they wanted to take their business to the next level, and started looking for other firms during the pandemic. They cover single-family homes in Pinecrest, Coral Gables, South Miami, Coconut Grove, Weston, Southwest Ranches and Davie, as well as some commercial properties.

Madelayne Garcia joined CBRE as senior vice president of advisory and transaction services, specializing in office landlord representation across South Florida. She was previously with Stiles Realty, and before that worked for The Hogan Group.

Paul Marko also left Stiles Realty, joining Avison Young as a principal. He’ll focus on office tenant services in South Florida.

Marcus & Millichap promoted Jonathan De La Rosa to first vice president of investments.

The Cotilla Beresh Gerow Luxury Team at Douglas Elliman opened a 500-square-foot office at the Shops of Royal Palm Place in downtown Boca Raton. Scott Gerow and Rachelle Beresh recently joined the team, which was previously known as The Cotilla Luxury Team. They plan to expand in Palm Beach County. The group signed a two-year lease at the shopping center, which is owned by James Batmasian’s Investments Limited.

Miami’s RE/MAX Advance Realty recruited 11 agents: Antonio Aguirre, Luis Apa, Pierre Cameau, Fernando De Carolis, Sean Guim, Mariela Mendoza, Robert Monterola, Alain Sequiero, Luis and Deborah Padilla, and Neil Guyadeen.

Walker & Dunlop expanded its multifamily investment sales platform in South Florida. The brokerage brought on Still Hunter III, a managing director; and Kaya Suarez, director. They’ll be responsible for multifamily property sales in South Florida.

Tyler Biddle-Barrows joined Brown Harris Stevens Miami under the Keith & Sonia Team, led by agents Keith Marks and Sonia Toth. Biddle-Barrows is partnering with Blade, an aviation company that connects travelers with seats on private planes and helicopters, as well as a charter service. He was also previously an agent with Douglas Elliman in New York City and Hilton & Hyland in Beverly Hills.

Lee & Associates brought on Fernando Polanco as senior vice president specializing in multifamily investment sales throughout South Florida. He was previously a director at Berkadia, and has closed more than $100 million in multifamily sales in the last six years.

Developer Art Falcone’s Falcone Group hired Anthony Juliano as chief investment officer. Juliano will work with Falcone on sales and purchases, and the company’s capital markets strategy. Juliano was previously co-founder and principal of the Perennial Companies.

Marc Scaffe was promoted to managing director of property management for CBRE in Florida. He previously led property management in North Florida.

Pebb Enterprises hired Mike Roukis as a financial associate based in the firm’s Boca Raton office. He’ll be responsible for monitoring the company’s financial performance. Roukis was a senior financial analyst with Crocker Partners.

SVN Commercial Partners expanded in Boca Raton, where the brokerage is led by managing directors Scott Maesel and Ashley Bloom. In Jupiter, SVN Florida, led by Rob Hamman and David Kendall, is now affiliated with SVN Commercial Partners.