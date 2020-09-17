Open Menu

Miami-Dade begins phase 2 reopening: movie theaters, bowling alleys and more

Convention spaces, arcades, playhouses will also be allowed to reopen

TRD MIAMI /
Sep.September 17, 2020 05:30 PM
By Katherine Kallergis
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos A. Gimenez (Credit: Jason Koerner/Getty Images)

Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos A. Gimenez (Credit: Jason Koerner/Getty Images)

Movie theaters, concert houses, convention spaces, bowling alleys and other entertainment venues can reopen beginning on Friday in Miami-Dade County. Bars and strip clubs will remain closed, though the county plans to meet with owners next week to discuss a reopening plan.

Mayor Carlos Gimenez signed amendments that will allow the businesses to operate now that the county is in phase two of the state’s reopening plan. The facilities, which also include auditoriums, playhouses, arcades, and indoor amusement facilities, will be limited to 50 percent capacity and must follow the county’s guidelines limiting food and beverage consumption to designated areas, according to a press release.

Entertainment businesses such as movie theater chains have struggled in recent months across the country due to forced shutdowns.

Live performances can also restart, though performers will have to maintain at least 10 feet between themselves and patrons. The county’s order also allows for limited competitive sports, including scrimmages, tennis, racquetball and baseball with masks on all times.

Last week, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced that Miami-Dade and Broward counties would enter the state’s second phase of reopening on Monday. Bars and breweries were allowed to reopen in Florida — with the exception of Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties — at 50 percent capacity on Monday.

The state has been loosening restrictions as the positivity rate declines in Florida.





Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
carlos gimenezcoronavirusMiami-Dade Countymovie theatersreopening

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (Credit: Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

DeSantis moves Miami-Dade, Broward counties into phase two

DeSantis moves Miami-Dade, Broward counties into phase two
Gov. DeSantis (Credit: Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Drink up: Bars can reopen Monday in the Florida Keys — but not in rest of South Florida

Drink up: Bars can reopen Monday in the Florida Keys — but not in rest of South Florida
A Toojay's Deli location (Google Maps)

Lender acquires TooJay’s out of bankruptcy

Lender acquires TooJay’s out of bankruptcy
Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez (Credit: Jason Koerner/Getty Images)

Miami-Dade mayor: Bars and nightclubs won’t reopen until there’s a vaccine

Miami-Dade mayor: Bars and nightclubs won’t reopen until there’s a vaccine
Calum Weaver with 2101 Normandy Drive, Miami Beach, 3555 Northwest 83rd Avenue, Doral, 1442 Northeast Miami Court, Miami, and 937 Southwest Fifth Street, Miami (Credit: Google Maps)

South Florida multifamily sales fell 50% in first half of year: report

South Florida multifamily sales fell 50% in first half of year: report
Concrete Beach Brewery

Dogfish Head to take over Concrete Beach social hall in Wynwood

Dogfish Head to take over Concrete Beach social hall in Wynwood
Alex Montalenti

Digital branding startup Real Grader gets a boost during pandemic

Digital branding startup Real Grader gets a boost during pandemic
Photo illustration of Mayor Carlos Gimenez (Getty, iStock)

Restaurants can reopen their dining rooms in Miami-Dade starting next week

Restaurants can reopen their dining rooms in Miami-Dade starting next week
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.