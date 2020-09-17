Movie theaters, concert houses, convention spaces, bowling alleys and other entertainment venues can reopen beginning on Friday in Miami-Dade County. Bars and strip clubs will remain closed, though the county plans to meet with owners next week to discuss a reopening plan.

Mayor Carlos Gimenez signed amendments that will allow the businesses to operate now that the county is in phase two of the state’s reopening plan. The facilities, which also include auditoriums, playhouses, arcades, and indoor amusement facilities, will be limited to 50 percent capacity and must follow the county’s guidelines limiting food and beverage consumption to designated areas, according to a press release.

Entertainment businesses such as movie theater chains have struggled in recent months across the country due to forced shutdowns.

Live performances can also restart, though performers will have to maintain at least 10 feet between themselves and patrons. The county’s order also allows for limited competitive sports, including scrimmages, tennis, racquetball and baseball with masks on all times.

Last week, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced that Miami-Dade and Broward counties would enter the state’s second phase of reopening on Monday. Bars and breweries were allowed to reopen in Florida — with the exception of Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties — at 50 percent capacity on Monday.

The state has been loosening restrictions as the positivity rate declines in Florida.