Open Menu

Miami-Dade police said pre-Covid evictions could resume. Then came mayor’s stop order

Decisions a result of mounting pressure from both landlords and tenants

TRD MIAMI /
Sep.September 18, 2020 05:30 PM
By Katherine Kallergis
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos A. Gimenez (Credit: Jason Koerner/Getty Images)

Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos A. Gimenez (Credit: Jason Koerner/Getty Images)

The Miami-Dade Police Department announced on Thursday that pre-pandemic evictions could resume. But by the end of the day, county Mayor Carlos Gimenez had reversed the decision, causing confusion among landlords and tenants.

Coronavirus-related evictions have been on hold in Florida for several months. Gov. Ron DeSantis’ two previous orders extending the moratorium on evictions and foreclosures narrowed the emergency legislation, limiting the ban to the final action of foreclosures and evictions, and only to residential property whose owners and tenants have been impacted financially as a result of the pandemic. The latest extension ends Oct. 1.

In a statement, Gimenez said the resumption of evictions “was meant to follow the current state order” and “applied solely to eviction orders in place on or before March 12.”

Yet, the mayor said he directed the police department to maintain the current moratorium until a review is completed. “We want to ensure that any policy change implemented is fair to both tenants and property owners,” he continued in his statement.

Sebastian Jaramillo, a partner with Miami-based Wolfe Pincavage law firm, said tenants outnumber landlords, and the general public is more sympathetic to tenants. The backlog in Miami-Dade is expected to be huge, with thousands of cases in the pipeline, lawyers say.

“Everyone is starting to get concerned that the volume will be overwhelming,” Jaramillo said, adding that pre-Covid, Miami-Dade was typically two to three weeks behind on eviction cases.

“Now you tack on another six months of potential cases, that’s going to take months to undo,” he said.

Attorney David Winker said that without writs of possession, which sheriffs will post on the doors of homes as part of the eviction process, “there is no pressure.”

Winker said the back and forth between Miami-Dade Police and the mayor’s office shows “how everyone seems to be flying by the seat of their pants.”

“If there’s one man holding the line right now, it’s Mayor Gimenez,” Winker said. “And there’s no solution. There’s no federal help. There’s no state help. There’s no county help.”





Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
carlos gimenezcoronavirusevictionsmiami dade

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos A. Gimenez (Credit: Jason Koerner/Getty Images)

Miami-Dade begins phase 2 reopening: movie theaters, bowling alleys and more

Miami-Dade begins phase 2 reopening: movie theaters, bowling alleys and more
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (Credit: Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

DeSantis moves Miami-Dade, Broward counties into phase two

DeSantis moves Miami-Dade, Broward counties into phase two
Gov. DeSantis (Credit: Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Drink up: Bars can reopen Monday in the Florida Keys — but not in rest of South Florida

Drink up: Bars can reopen Monday in the Florida Keys — but not in rest of South Florida
A Toojay's Deli location (Google Maps)

Lender acquires TooJay’s out of bankruptcy

Lender acquires TooJay’s out of bankruptcy
Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez (Credit: Jason Koerner/Getty Images)

Miami-Dade mayor: Bars and nightclubs won’t reopen until there’s a vaccine

Miami-Dade mayor: Bars and nightclubs won’t reopen until there’s a vaccine
While newly signed contracts for both single-family homes and condos rose on an annual basis, month-over-month contracts fell compared to July

New signed resi contracts rose in August in South Florida

New signed resi contracts rose in August in South Florida
Calum Weaver with 2101 Normandy Drive, Miami Beach, 3555 Northwest 83rd Avenue, Doral, 1442 Northeast Miami Court, Miami, and 937 Southwest Fifth Street, Miami (Credit: Google Maps)

South Florida multifamily sales fell 50% in first half of year: report

South Florida multifamily sales fell 50% in first half of year: report
Gov. Ron DeSantis extended the moratorium on residential evictions and foreclosures in Florida to October 1st (Credit: iStock)

Florida extends evictions and foreclosures ban to October

Florida extends evictions and foreclosures ban to October
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.