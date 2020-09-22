UPDATED, Sept. 23, 12:30 p.m.: A tech executive paid $6.2 million for a home in the gated Gables Estates community.

Slaven Zivkovic, founder and chief executive of Springshare, and his wife, Lejla, closed on the two-story, nearly 8,000-square-foot house at 535 Casuarina Concourse in Coral Gables, property records show. Springshare is a software company that develops web applications for libraries and educational institutions, according to Linkedin.

Howard and Pamela Wolofsky sold the six-bedroom, eight-bathroom house, which sits on nearly an acre of land. The Wolofskys bought the property in 1995 for $436,500 and built the home in 1997, according to records. It was recently renovated, according to a press release.

Howard Wolofsky, a Brown Harris Stevens Miami real estate agent and developer, represented himself in the sale. It marks one of the highest prices for a non-waterfront home in Gables Estates.

Jamey Prezzi of One Sotheby’s International Realty represented the buyer, according to the MLS.

Wolofsky is building a new home for himself and his wife in Miami, according to the release. He leads two companies, HSW Corp. and S.A.G.E. Property Development, which specialize in residential development, general contracting, property management and consulting. Wolofsky is also a partner at the coworking firm Büro Miami.

The 7,736-square-foot Gables Estates home hit the market in October for $8 million, and the asking price was most recently $6.7 million.

The property features a home office, gym, media room, a mahogany bar, pool, spa and tennis court.

Coral Gables has seen a number of big residential sales this summer. Newly appointed Citibank CEO Jane Fraser recently sold her home for $5 million, and an Ex-Venezuelan politician sold her Gables Estates mansion for $20 million.

In April, Leon Medical Centers founder Benjamin Leon Jr. sold the waterfront mansion at 620 Arvida Parkway for $49 million, and Pharrell Williams paid $30 million for the waterfront home at 700 Casuarina Concourse.