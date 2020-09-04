The president of Citibank, who is also CEO of global consumer banking, sold her waterfront Coral Gables home for $5.3 million, a discount from its purchase price five years ago.

Jane Fraser and her husband, Alberto Piedra, sold their nearly 7,000-square-foot, five-bedroom, five-and-a-half bath home at 185 Los Pinos Court to Jose Da Costa Gomez and his wife, Annelies, records show.

Jose Da Costa Gomez is president and CEO of King Ocean Services, a cargo transportation service, according to the company’s website.

The home is located in a private cul-de-sac within a gated community. It boasts 112 feet of water frontage and a 69-foot private dock, according to the listing.

Lindsey E. Brown of EWM Realty International represented Fraser, while Saddy Delgado of ONE Sotheby’s International Realty represented the Da Costa Gomez family, according to Realtor.com. The property was initially listed in January for $6.3 million and reduced to $5.8 million in February.

Records show Fraser and Piedra paid $6.1 million for the Coral Gables home in 2015. It was built in 1990, with additions in 2000, and 2011.

Fraser, originally from the United Kingdom, has global responsibility in 19 countries at Citi. Before being named president of Citi in the fall of 2019, she was the CEO of Citi Latin America for four years, according to the company’s website.

Among other recent Coral Gables sales, sports agent Jeffrey A. Schwartz bought a home in the Snapper Creek Lakes community of Coral Gables for $5 million in August, and the president of a charter airline company paid $14.9 million for an estate on the Coral Gables Waterway. In April, Pharrell Williams paid $30 million for a Coral Gables estate.