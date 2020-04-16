Open Menu
He must be happy: Pharrell buys $30M Coral Gables home

He reportedly wanted to be quarantined at the property

Apr.April 16, 2020 01:30 PM
Pharrell Williams (Credit: Craig Barritt/Getty Images)

It might seem crazy, but Pharrell Williams is the buyer of a $30 million Coral Gables estate that sold earlier this month.

The singer-songwriter, producer and restaurateur, who has called Miami home for years, is behind the Delaware LLC that purchased the 7,466-square-foot house at 700 Casuarina Concourse in Coral Gables, according to the New York Post. Former Univision executive Ray Rodriguez, along with his wife Liana, sold the waterfront property.

Pharrell pulled the trigger on the deal because he wanted to stay at the property during the pandemic, the New York Post reported.

The Gables Estates home, known as El Palmar, spans 3.3 acres. It features a koi pond, coral rock pathways, a library, 2,000-bottle wine cellar, pub-style bar, a living room with a fireplace, a private service wing and elevator. It also has a summer kitchen, pool and boat house. The home has nine bedrooms and 11 bathrooms, and was built in 2006. It hit the market in 2018 for $45 million.

The Grammy award-winning artist sold his two-story penthouse at the Bristol in Miami’s Brickell in 2016 for $9.25 million, plus a guest apartment in the same condo tower the following year for $415,000. [NYP]Katherine Kallergis

