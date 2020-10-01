Global One Investment Group submitted plans for a 66-unit housing project near North Miami.

Jonathan Karlik, head of investments for the Miami-based real estate investment firm, said the group plans to break ground on the multifamily complex at 14752 Northeast Sixth Avenue at the start of December.

The three-story, 54,300-square-foot building would be built on a 2-acre site. The units would each have two bedrooms and two bathrooms. Karlik said rents are expected to be about $1,645 a month.

The company submitted foundation plans that are now under review, Karlik said. The developer will next seek approval for master building plans and a building permit.

The company could break ground on two additional projects next year. One is another 66-unit building at Northwest Second Avenue and 160th Street, also with two-bedroom, two-bathroom units. The other is an 86-unit, eight-story building at 1013 to 1061 Southwest 31st Street, with units of up to two bedrooms and two bathrooms each.

An affiliate of Global One, which is led by principal Alfredo Borges, bought the property in 2019 for $1.3 million, property records show.

In Opa-locka, a joint venture between Redwood National Properties and Winston Capital Partners closed on a $19 million construction loan for a $26 million development geared toward affordable housing.

Dania Beach commissioners last month approved plans for a 79-unit multifamily building with ground-floor retail space in west Dania Beach.