Douglas Elliman was hired to take over sales of 100 Las Olas, a luxury mixed-use condo tower in downtown Fort Lauderdale.

Elliman agents Pietro Belmonte, Marc Brandt, Cari Cascio and Gigi Giusti will lead sales of the project at 100 East Las Olas Boulevard, according to a press release.

OneWorld Properties, led by CEO Peggy Olin, previously handled sales and marketing of the Fort Lauderdale development. The high-rise is about 50 percent sold.

Kolter Urban, led by Bob Vail, developed the 46-story, mixed-use tower. It was completed in March, just as the pandemic began to shut business down in South Florida.

Olin wished the new sales team “the best of luck” in a statement provided to The Real Deal.

The 113 residential units range from two to four bedrooms and start in the $900,000s. They range from 1,811 square feet to 5,281 square feet.

The condo component starts on the 16th floor, above the 238-room Hyatt Centric. Amenities for residents include a rooftop pool deck with cabanas, a club lounge with an outdoor plaza, and a fitness center.