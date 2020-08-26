Compass agent Chad Carroll took over sales of Quint Collection, a luxury townhouse development in Hollywood, The Real Deal has learned.

Brown Harris Stevens Miami had handled sales of the 10-unit project at 2800 North Ocean Drive since March. Before that, sales and marketing were handled in-house by the developer, JQ Group of Companies. None of the units have been sold since the original sales launch in May 2019.

“We had a very short window with the project during the pandemic, and I wish them all the best of luck,” said Brown Harris Stevens Miami President Phil Gutman.

Carroll, who recently joined Compass from Douglas Elliman, said the developer approached him to take over sales.

“They wanted a fresh new spin on things and that’s why they approached me,” he said.

JQ Group of Companies recently completed the waterfront project. Townhomes start at $2.5 million and each has three bedrooms and three-and-a-half bathrooms. They range from 3,100 square feet to 3,500 square feet, with terraces that are up to 10 feet deep and private two-car garages, according to marketing materials.

Spazio Di Casa designed a model home that includes Roche Bobois furniture, asking $3.3 million.

Quint Collection includes a residents-only 12-slip marina. The boat slips range from 55 feet to 80 feet with the option to install a lift.

Carroll said he will focus on targeting boaters and water enthusiasts. The project will host an in-person launch event Saturday and Sunday from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. with live entertainment. Carroll is partnering with Sunseeker luxury yachts for the event.

JQ Group of Companies, led by Jesús Quintero, has partnered with other developers on projects that include Midtown Doral and Centro in downtown Miami.

