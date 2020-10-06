Menin Hospitality is growing its Bodega brand.

The company, led by Jared Galbut and Keith Menin, is planning to open Bodega Taquerias throughout the state and in South Florida, including a new location in North Beach and another at a new project under construction in downtown Miami, Galbut said.

Overall, Menin’s goal is to open 10 locations within the next two years. Galbut said the company is considering opening in South Miami, Fort Lauderdale, Boca Raton, Delray Beach, Orlando and in western Florida.

Bodega Taqueria is a spin-off concept of Bodega Taqueria y Tequila in South Beach, a half-taco shop, half-speakeasy at 1220 16th Street in Miami Beach that opened in 2015. Menin is looking for spaces ranging from 850 square feet to 1,200 square feet.

The company is also expanding the larger concept, looking at spaces between 3,500 and 4,500 square feet, Galbut said. On Nov. 1, the full Bodega Taqueria y Tequila is opening in Fort Lauderdale, in a 4,000-square-foot space at 21 West Las Olas Boulevard.

The smaller taqueria will open next year in a 2,000-square-foot space between 73rd Street and Collins Avenue in Miami Beach’s North Beach. A downtown Miami location will open in 2022, in an 800-square-foot space at 501 Northeast First Avenue, at Natiivo Miami. Menin is leading the company that’s developing Natiivo.

Galbut and Menin, co-founders of Menin Hospitality, are the nephews of developer and Crescent Heights Managing Principal Russell Galbut.

While many restaurants have struggled over the past six months, Galbut said food sales at Bodega grew as the restaurant adapted to offer more delivery and takeout, as well as contactless curbside pickup.

Menin is also planning to expand its Pizza Bar concept, which recently opened an additional location at 1222 16th Street in Miami Beach, next door to the original Bodega. Pizza Bar replaced Ricky’s South Beach, a Menin concept.