Tony Robbins buys West Palm Beach warehouse for production studio

Robbins owns an oceanfront home in Manalapan, which he bought in 2013 for nearly $25M

Oct.October 06, 2020 02:30 PM
By Wade Tyler Millward
Tony Robbins and 2951 Electronics Way, West Palm Beach (Getty, Google Maps)

A company tied to motivational speaker and author Tony Robbins bought a West Palm Beach warehouse with plans to build a production studio, The Real Deal has learned.

The buyer, Ohio Resources LLC, tied to Anthony Robbins Companies, paid $4.4 million for the 28,000-square-foot warehouse at 2951 Electronics Way, according to a press release. A deed for the sale has not yet been recorded.

Records show that Ohio Resources is managed by Yogesh Babla, CFO of Anthony Robbins Companies, whose businesses include a worldwide seminar and product business Robbins Research International, Namale Resort & Spa in Fiji, Twin Lab & Metabolife, Fortune Practice Management, and a variety of businesses including media production under Tony Robbins Productions.

The seller is an affiliate of Bohren’s, a moving and storage company based in Robbinsville, New Jersey, according to records. Bohren’s bought the land in 2003 for $596,000. The warehouse was built in 2004. It features 38-foot-high ceilings, five bays and a full-size truck scale and weigh station, according to the release.

Marcus & Millichap’s Douglas K. Mandel, Tyler S. Kuhlman and Richard Redmond had the listing.

Kuhlman said Robbins’ purchase of a shipping warehouse to create a production studio shows the scarcity of industrial buildings in the area, which means buyers have to think creatively.

Robbins is no stranger to South Florida. In 2013, he bought an oceanfront home at 750 South Ocean Boulevard in Manalapan for $24.75 million.

Recent industrial sales in South Florida include three warehouses in Opa-locka that sold for $11.4 million, and an affiliate of Blackstone bought a portfolio of industrial properties in Miami-Dade and Broward counties from Elion Partners for $93.5 million.

