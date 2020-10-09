The lakefront Palm Beach estate that belonged to the late Kathleen DuRoss Ford was listed for sale for $58 million.

Known as Kate Ford, she had the seven-bedroom, two-story mansion at 300 North Lake Way built in 2002. Ford was married to the late Henry Ford II, who led the Ford Motor Company. He died in 1987, and she died in May of this year.

The waterfront property, with nearly 27,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor space, hit the market with Lawrence Moens of Lawrence A. Moens Associates, the Palm Beach Daily News reported.

It was designed by Palm Beach architect Jeffery Smith and includes a temperature controlled wine room, four-car garage, exercise room and library.

Ford assembled the 1.5-acre property in the late 1990s.

The listing joins a number of other mansions priced at $30 million and up in Palm Beach, which has had a busy summer season, the Daily News reported.

Former MagicJack Chairman Donald Burns recently sold his longtime Palm Beach estate at 1021 North Ocean Boulevard for $28 million. And in July, pulmonologist Dr. Norman Traverse sold his ocean-to-lake mansion at 1744 South Ocean Boulevard for more than $51 million. [Palm Beach Daily News] – Katherine Kallergis