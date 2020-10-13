Barry Brodsky’s Brodson Construction paid $5.3 million for a waterfront Sunset Islands lot with plans to build a spec home.

Brodson Construction bought the land at 1630 West 21st Street in Miami Beach from Kenneth J. Kerr. Brodson Construction plans to demolish the current home, according to the brokers involved in the sale.

Allan Kleer and Fabian Garcia-Diaz of One Sotheby’s International Realty brokered the sale. According to Kleer, the 0.33-acre property was on the market for five years before being sold. The property was first listed in 2015 for $9 million and was most recently asking $7 million as of June, according to Realtor.com.

Records show Kerr inherited the waterfront home in 2007. His mother, Constance T. Kerr, who died in 2005, bought the home in 1984 for $160,000.

Brodson Construction is a South Florida-based construction firm that develops residential and commercial properties. The firm, founded in 1989 by Brodsky, has built luxury homes in Venetian Islands, North Bay Road, the Sunset Islands, South of Fifth, Key Biscayne and Coral Gables according to its website.

A number of closings in recent months have occurred on the Sunset Islands. In October, Marsha Soffer, daughter of Aventura developer and Turnberry Associates founder Donald Soffer, sold her waterfront mansion for $10.8 million, and two adjacent waterfront properties on Miami Beach’s Sunset Islands sold to the same buyer for $44.5 million. A month earlier, Todd Michael Glaser and Rony Seikaly bought a spec home for $6.7 million.