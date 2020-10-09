Open Menu

Marsha Soffer sells Sunset Islands mansion for $11M

Soffer and her former husband bought the home for just over $1M in 1997

TRD MIAMI
Oct.October 09, 2020
By Jordan Pandy
1616 West 28th Street, Sunset Islands and Marsha Soffer (Realtor, World Red Eye, iStock)

Marsha Soffer, daughter of Aventura developer and Turnberry Associates founder Donald Soffer, sold her Miami Beach waterfront mansion for $10.8 million.

Soffer sold the 8,567-square-foot house at 1616 West 28th Street on Sunset Island 1 to RSB LA LLC, a Delaware LLC, according to records.

Records show Soffer, formerly known as Marsha Rappaport, and her former husband, Jon Rappaport, bought the property in 1997 for $1.1 million. The home, originally built in 1937, has gone through a couple of renovations, first starting in 2001. Soffer acquired the property in 2010 in a marital settlement agreement.

The property’s asking price has seen many changes and delistings over the last five years. It was first listed at $13.9 million in February 2015 and most recently listed at $10.95 million in 2017. It sold in an off-market deal.

The home is on nearly half an acre of land and has eight bedrooms, five bathrooms and two half-bathrooms. The house also has 100 feet of waterfront, a dock and a boatlift.

Soffer, through her company, Chandler Chase LH, sold a Chase Bank branch near Little Havana for $7.5 million in 2018.

October has been active for Miami Beach sales. Two adjacent waterfront properties on Sunset Islands sold for $44.5 million, a Normandy Isles home sold for $7 million and developer Todd Glaser sold a spec mansion for $15.2 million.





