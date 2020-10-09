Marsha Soffer sells Sunset Islands mansion for $11M

Marsha Soffer, daughter of Aventura developer and Turnberry Associates founder Donald Soffer, sold her Miami Beach waterfront mansion for $10.8 million.

Soffer sold the 8,567-square-foot house at 1616 West 28th Street on Sunset Island 1 to RSB LA LLC, a Delaware LLC, according to records.

Records show Soffer, formerly known as Marsha Rappaport, and her former husband, Jon Rappaport, bought the property in 1997 for $1.1 million. The home, originally built in 1937, has gone through a couple of renovations, first starting in 2001. Soffer acquired the property in 2010 in a marital settlement agreement.

The property’s asking price has seen many changes and delistings over the last five years. It was first listed at $13.9 million in February 2015 and most recently listed at $10.95 million in 2017. It sold in an off-market deal.

The home is on nearly half an acre of land and has eight bedrooms, five bathrooms and two half-bathrooms. The house also has 100 feet of waterfront, a dock and a boatlift.

Soffer, through her company, Chandler Chase LH, sold a Chase Bank branch near Little Havana for $7.5 million in 2018.

October has been active for Miami Beach sales. Two adjacent waterfront properties on Sunset Islands sold for $44.5 million, a Normandy Isles home sold for $7 million and developer Todd Glaser sold a spec mansion for $15.2 million.