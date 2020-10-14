Johnny Lopez, a founding partner of Platinum Equity, sold his Key Biscayne waterfront mansion for $15.5 million.

Records show Lopez and his wife, Elizabeth, through the Lopez Trust, sold the property at 7 Harbour Point to City National Bank of Florida, a trustee under Land Trust No. 2401-3328-00.

Johnny O. Lopez is a founding partner of Platinum Equity, a Los Angeles-based mergers and acquisitions firm founded in 1995, according to the company’s website.

Jonathan Matos of Douglas Elliman represented both sides of the deal, according to the brokerage.

The 10,776-square-foot, seven-bedroom, nine-and-a-half-bathroom home was listed in 2014 at $25 million. The mansion had several price drops over the past six years, and was most recently listed at the beginning of this year for $16.5 million.

The Lopez family bought the property in 2006 for $9 million, records show. They built the home in 2007, finishing in 2010. The house comes with its own private beach, dock and an infinity pool.

Other Key Biscayne sales this year include a cryptocurrency exec selling his oceanfront Key Biscayne condo for $5.8 million, the former Burger King CEO selling his waterfront home for $8.2 million and the widow of the late founder of a Boston investment management firm selling her waterfront home for $8.6 million.